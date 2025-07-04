Naomi Osaka Puts ESPN on Notice After Wimbledon Exit: ‘I’m Always Sad?’

Naomi Osaka has no time to be down. Especially when she feels a wrong narrative is being sewn. Being a 4-time Grand Slam Champion, of course, her standards are high. So, the 3rd round exit to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will be hard to take. But her point is she has the right to deal with it anyway she wants. And definitely not how ESPN is putting it. So, what is the history maker saying?

Following her exit from the 2025 Wimbledon, the Japanese has come out swinging. Her complaints – no, it’s not against the opponent, or the conditions, or anything such. Rather, her grievances are against an alleged bias that she shared on Threads, post-match. “Bro why is it every time I do a press conference after a loss the espns and blogs gotta clip it and put it up. Wtf, why don’t they clip my press conferences after I win? Like why push the narrative that I’m always sad?”

And she didn’t stop there. She dropped another update on Threads. It went like this: “Sure I was disappointed a couple hours ago, now I’m motivated to do better. That’s human emotions. The way they clip me I feel like I should be fake happy all the time.” Well, the Japanese star has been known not to handle her losses very well. Both sides are firing, and Naomi Osaka does have a point. But it’s also that the media finds something sensational.

The story is developing…