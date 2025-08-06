Naomi Osaka Reaches US Open Goal With Emotional Message After Canadian Open Win

After giving birth to her daughter (in July 2023), Naomi Osaka returned to tennis at the start of the 2024 season. However, despite making a comeback to competitive action, Osaka has mostly struggled to deliver her best on the Tour. Her biggest success ever since making this return came just before the 2025 French Open, when she managed to lift the title at the WTA 125K Saint-Malo, FR. If we take a look at her performance in the majors, she couldn’t complete her third-round match against Belinda Bencic at the 2025 AO due to an injury. But at the French Open, she faced an exit in the first round itself, and even Wimbledon didn’t go as per her plans.

However, with the 2025 US Open knocking at the door, Naomi Osaka now has a good chance of being seeded in that event. Kudos to her incredible run at the Canadian Open! After beating Liudmila Samsonova, Jelena Ostapenko, and Anastasija Sevastova, Osaka rose up to number 34 in the WTA Live Rankings. This indeed sparked her chances at the US Open, where the top 32 players will be seeded. She has only 85 points to defend before the US Open, and she actually needs to be ranked 33rd to be seeded at the US Open because Qinwen Zheng has already withdrawn from the major tournament.

But with her recent 6-2,6-2 triumph over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka has now jumped up to the 29th spot in the Live Rankings. Osaka has been unseeded for all the previous major tournaments since her comeback to the Tour, and as a result, she has faced some tough challenges in the early stages of her campaign. Being seeded will almost eliminate her chances of facing a seeded player until at least the third round. So, Naomi Osaka’s eyes lit up as soon as she snatched this impressive win against Svitolina. In her post-match interview, she said, “I think I’m going to be seeded in the US Open now because I won my match. So, umm…that was a really big goal for me.”

Naomi Osaka claims that she’s having a lot of fun playing here in Montreal. But talking about the upcoming big tournament in NY, she also went on to add, “I’m just really excited, and if anyone tunes in, my outfit is super fire (laughs).” This update for the 2025 US Open comes shortly after she took to social media to deliver a cryptic fashion tease, which brought in a wave of excitement from her fans.

via Imago

Other than her majestic tennis, Naomi Osaka is also known for her unique and stylish on-court fashion, which often incorporates elements of Japanese culture and personal expression into her outfits. For example, at the 2024 US Open, she turned heads with her Harajuku-inspired look made by designer Yoon Ann and Nike. Then, at the 2025 French, she donned a Sakura-themed outfit which was inspired by cherry blossoms. So, fashion has been an integral part of her tennis journey. Just like her tennis “idol” Serena Williams? Perhaps!

Recently, she shared a post on Threads, where she gave a hint about her outfit for the 2025 US Open. She wrote, “Everyone keeps asking me about my outfit this year for @usopen and that’s how I know we’re approaching that time.” Later on, she even shared a playful message on her IG stories, saying, “Spoiler alert: My outfit goes crazy.” So, this latest update was just a follow-up to these two hints.

But coming back to her tennis. She’ll be facing Clara Tauson in the SF. It’ll be their second meeting this season. Naomi Osaka doesn’t have fond memories of the previous encounter, though!

Naomi Osaka shares her thoughts about facing Clara Tauson yet again this season

Naomi Osaka has played 31 matches this season and has managed to win 21 out of them. Although she won the title in Saint-Malo earlier this year, her title tally could’ve been two if she had completed the match against Clara Tauson in the final of the 2025 ASB Classic. In her recent post-match interview, when Osaka was asked to share her thoughts about her next matchup, she said, “She’s (Tauson) really tough. I played her in Auckland this year. I had to stop halfway because I was injured. So I’m really excited that I’m healthy.”

Osaka has now won five consecutive WTA Tour matches for the first time since reaching the Miami Open’s final in 2022. So, this is also the first time she has done this as a mother. On Tuesday, during an interview with CNN Sports, her former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, shared his thoughts about her performance in Montreal.

He said, “She’s doing well for the moment in Montreal. Let’s hope she’s going to go all the way. I think her level of tennis is here. Physically, she is ready, and she’s a great competitor, she’s a great champion. So at some point, it’s going to work out. I have no doubt about it.” After parting ways with Mouratoglou, Naomi Osaka has brought in Iga Swiatek’s former coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski, to her team. Can the new coach help her win the title in Montreal, though? Share your thoughts on this in the comment box.