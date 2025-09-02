Naomi Osaka Reveals Surprising Reward of Beating Coco Gauff at US Open

What an incredible month it’s been for four-time slam champion Naomi Osaka. Several weeks ago, she made it to the summit clash of the Canada Open after facing constant failures at multiple events while struggling with her form. But not anymore. And it becomes evident from her ongoing, sensational campaign in New York. On Monday afternoon, in front of a packed American crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Japanese star proved why she’s still the player-to-beat. She showcased a remarkable display of dominating strokes against a strong opponent, two-time major winner and home favorite Coco Gauff. But more than the feeling of besting the 21-year-old, Osaka is relieved to get a special reward.

After the match was done and dusted, Osaka shared her feelings. But more than making it to the last eight of the US Open after five years, she’s excited for something else. Reacting to the outcome, she began, “I am just enjoying it. I am having fun.”

Making her honest confession during the presser, she revealed, “I’m being able to play against the best players in the world and if you were to ask me what is the most exciting thing from today, I think it’s that I don’t need a wild card to enter tournaments anymore. I think I’ll be seeded in the Indian Wells, Miami, type of tournaments. So that’s what I am happy about.”

Interestingly, Gauff won the US Open back in 2023 and was looking to recreate the magic this time too. On the other hand, Osaka – who won the event in 2018 and then 2020 – was trying to make a solid comeback. Guess what? The latter succeeded in her mission as she wrapped up the fourth round in just an hour and four minutes. With a score line of 6-3, 6-2, she sealed her quarterfinal spot for a third time at the Flushing Meadows.

In 2018, Osaka had bested her idol Serena Williams to lift the US Open trophy for the first time. Two years later, she defeated Victoria Azarenaka in the summit clash to emerge victorious once again at the Arthur Ash Stadium. This time, too, the feeling was special and she made it evident as well following the straight-set win over Gauff.

Naomi Osaka speaks on returning to her “favorite court”

After her comeback from the maternity leave, the ongoing US Open run is her best at a slam. Earlier this season in Melbourne, she exited in the third round after being forced to retire due to an abdominal strain. At the Roland Garros, Spain’s Paula Badosa ousted her in the first round itself.

Then at the All England Club, nearly two months back, Osaka couldn’t move past the third round. Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated her while extending the Japanese star’s wait for an impressive campaign at a major. The wait seems to have ended in New York this week. In her fifth overall Grand Slam quarterfinal, Osaka looks confident at the moment after besting the World No.3.

More than anything, Osaka is enjoying her return to Arthur Ashe where she’s witnessed fond memories in the past. Following the fourth round win, she couldn’t resist expressing her feelings. “This is my favorite court in the world and it means so much to me to be back here,” said the World No.24 as reported by Tennis Channel on September 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It will be intriguing to see how far she can manage to go this week at the Flushing Meadows. Will she get to come back at her “favorite court” during the women’s singles final? Only time will tell.

