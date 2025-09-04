Naomi Osaka Reveals ‘Video Game’ Inspiration Behind Tennis Love: “Wouldn’t Trade It for the World”

Naomi Osaka has finally broken her 4-year-old curse and entered the semifinals of the 2025 US Open. Well, she has entered and won the semifinals at four Grand Slams. And these are the events that witnessed the Japanese star claiming the victory in the final match as well. So, the stakes are pretty high for Osaka, as the tennis community expects a win from her once again. However, the 27-year-old seems to be enjoying her time on the court without too much pressure. The reason? It’s her love of the game.

After beating Karolina Muchova with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-6 (3), Naomi Osaka cemented her comeback at the US Open. For the past 18 months, Osaka’s career has been like a rollercoaster ride. She did win the L’Open 35 de Saint Malo, but faced defeat in the opening games of the Mutua Madrid Open, BNP Paribas Open, Roland Garros, and Berlin Tennis Open. But now, she’s back at the top of the list, with just two wins away from her fifth Grand Slam title. What changed for her? How was she able to tap into the abundance of potential within herself?

To which Osaka replied, “I learned I love tennis way more than I thought I did. And I learned that, you know, I actually really love challenges, you know. It’s like a video game.” According to her, one can simply pick up the game and the level right where they left off. And one can go on with the schedule until they get the big win at the end. She continued, “I think it’s a little tough at some times. But, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

And just like in video games, the boss fights keep getting difficult; in tennis tournaments, players are pitted against stronger and better opponents as the game progresses. Needless to say, that’s another part of the sport that Naomi Osaka loves. She recently claimed, “I’m being able to play against the best players in the world, and if you were to ask me what is the most exciting thing from today… So that’s what I am happy about.”

Unfortunately for Osaka, every sports story ultimately ends in retirement. She’s nearing the age of 30 and is already a mother of a two-year-old daughter. So, is retirement closer to the horizon?

Well, not really! It seems like her love of tennis is strong enough for her to keep her going for a few more years. Let’s see what she had to say about it.

Naomi Osaka weighs in on her retirement talks

At the post-match press conference following her win over Coco Gauff, Osaka admitted that she wasn’t close to giving up playing tennis right now. She said, “It’s one thing to say, but I think to actually do it, to like hang up my racket, for me, permanently, would be a very scary thing.” The thing is, her father, Leonard Francois, made her step into the tennis world when she was only three years old.

And now, with about 24 years of playing tennis, the sport has become a part of her identity. Naomi Osaka continued, “I tell people it’s like breathing air to me. Like, I wouldn’t know what to do. But granted, I’m really grateful to be here now, and the thought of not playing anytime soon is something that hasn’t crossed my mind.”

Now, Osaka is all set to face Amanda Anisimova in the semifinal match at the 2025 US Open. For her, it doesn’t really matter whether she wins or loses. What we can expect to see is her enjoying every single moment she spends on the court.

