brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Tennis

Naomi Osaka Sends 2-Word Message as Venus Williams Joins Rare Martina Navratilova Feat

ByMintu Tomar

Jul 22, 2025 | 10:42 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Venus Williams is back and how! At 45, when most players hardly dare to step out and hit the court, the 7-time slam queen showed she can still hit it hard down-the-line. The former World No.1 just proved it in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night after making a remarkable return to professional tennis. Before her campaign on the American hard court this week, she told the media “Long time no see.” Well, we are about to see her more and more again, thanks to a stellar victory that just earned her a rare distinction, rubbing shoulders with another WTA legend Martina Navratilova.

Williams beat World No.35 and compatriot Peyton Stearns in a one-sided, R32, battle on Tuesday at the Mubadala Citi Open. Venus, who last played her professional WTA match more than a year ago in Miami, bested Stearns in straight sets with a score line of 6-3, 6-4. With that, Williams just became the oldest woman, at 45, to win a WTA match since Martina Navratilova. The 18-time Grand Slam champion was 47-years-old when she won an encounter in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Following her emphatic win, Naomi Osaka – a four-time slam queen herself – couldn’t resist admiring her tennis idol. Sharing an adorable reaction, the Japanese star simply wrote on X, “My queen 👑🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

At 45, is Venus Williams redefining age limits in tennis, or is this just a fleeting moment?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved