Naomi Osaka Tipped for US Open Glory as Coco Gauff and Others Overlooked by 4-Time Grand Slam Champion

Is it Naomi Osaka’s chance to shine at this year’s US Open? Well, not many have picked the Japanese star as a possible title contender in New York this year. Nevertheless, a 2-time champion at the US Open, Osaka knows what it takes to succeed at Flushing Meadows. On the contrary, her recent displays, especially in Grand Slam tournaments, don’t paint a promising picture. Ever since winning her 4th major title all the way back at the 2021 Australian Open, Osaka hasn’t been able to advance beyond the 3rd round at any Slam. However, fellow Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters thinks that Osaka can prove everyone wrong this time around, in favor of the likes of Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, who are the favorites on paper to win the tournament.

Ahead of Osaka’s first-round encounter against Belgium’s Greet Minnen, Clijsters was involved in an interview with Tennis Channel. Interestingly, the Belgian legend won 3 of her 4 major trophies as a mother, setting an example of mothers in the sport. With the journey she had during those victorious runs, Clijsters feels that Osaka can emulate her feat.

She revealed, “I’m going to maybe go something different than what I’ve heard everybody else say. I think I’m going to go Naomi Osaka for the title. Maybe I’m ready for another mom to win. I believe she’s playing so much better, she’s doing well so I think on the women’s side, Naomi is going to win.”

Ever since Clijsters won a Grand Slam title as a mother back in 2011 at the Australian Open, no mother has ever gone on to lift the trophy at this stage. Interestingly, Serena Williams reached the finals on four occasions after having her first child but couldn’t clear the final hurdle.

Now this isn’t the first time that Clijsters has motivated mothers in the sport. Earlier this year, she said, “I’m so ready for a new mum to hold a Grand Slam trophy. I’m proud seeing so many women [with kids] in the draw and seeing the kids walk around and their family members in the players’ restaurant. That’s what it’s all about.”

Meanwhile, Osaka has gone through a rough patch lately following a Canadian Open controversy. However, she learnt a brutal lesson and opened up about it.

Naomi Osaka settles huge controversy ahead of US Open

In the recently-concluded Canadian Open, Osaka lost in the final against Victoria Mboko. Subsequently, she had a cold handshake with her and didn’t even credit her enough for the win. As a result, she was massively criticized and slammed by the fans on social media for disrespecting her opponent. The Japanese star finally broke her silence in this matter before going into the US Open.

Osaka revealed, “I made sure to talk to her, because I know she’s young, and I would feel really terrible if that somehow impacted her humongous success. But she said it didn’t, and she didn’t even really notice, so I was really glad about that. And I was also just really glad that she’s such a sweet girl, which honestly just made me feel even more terrible. Even going into the final, I wanted to potentially write my speech, because I know how I am with talking and doing speeches. That was kind of a lesson to stick to my instincts a little. But yeah, I’ll definitely remember to congratulate my opponents.”

Osaka is seeded 23rd at the US Open and will face Greet Minnen in the first round. The match can be followed on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog. Can Clijsters’ prediction about Osaka come true? Let us know your views in the comments below.