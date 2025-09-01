Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff: Who Has the Higher Net Worth in 2025?

Under the blazing lights of Arthur Ashe, Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka prepare to lock horns for the sixth time, their rivalry already etched with fire and finesse. Gauff holds the narrow 3-2 edge, claiming triumphs at the Australian Open 2020, San Jose 2022, and Beijing 2024 (via retirement), while Osaka’s thunderous victories came at the US Open 2019 and Cincinnati 2021. As the stage ignites once more, the question rises like a drumbeat, beyond the forehands and the roars. Osaka and Gauff dominate the tennis world, but in 2025, who truly rules in net worth, endorsements, and prize money?

What is Naomi Osaka’s net worth?

Naomi Osaka, with an estimated net worth of $45 million, continues to stand tall as one of the wealthiest athletes in tennis, fueled by $23.26 million in prize money and blockbuster endorsements with Nike, Louis Vuitton, Mastercard, and TAG Heuer, along with thriving ventures like Kinlò, Hana Kuma, and Evolve.

What is Coco Gauff’s net worth?

Gauff, meanwhile, has rapidly climbed the financial ladder with an estimated net worth of $35 million, backed by over $27.73 million in career prize money and surging off-court earnings, making her one of the most marketable young stars in global sports.

Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff’s net worth comparison

Player Estimated net worth Career prize money Top endorsements Naomi Osaka $45 million $23.26 million+ Nike, Louis Vuitton, Mastercard, TAG Heuer Coco Gauff $35 million $27.73 million+ New Balance, Barilla, Head, Rolex

Who has earned more prize money: Naomi Osaka or Coco Gauff?

Gauff has surged ahead in prize money, crossing $27 million in earnings by 2025, powered by landmark victories at the 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open. Naomi Osaka, though a Grand Slam giant and global icon, has seen her total stall at nearly $24 million after time away for maternity and mental health breaks.

Coco Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka Brand Deals: Who has the bigger endorsements?

Naomi Osaka has long stood as tennis’s gold standard for global marketability. Her partnerships shine across the world stage; Nike, Louis Vuitton, Mastercard, and TAG Heuer anchor her brand empire, while her ventures in skincare with Kinlò, talent management through Evolve, and storytelling with Hana Kuma add layers of depth beyond the court. She doesn’t just play tennis; she curates influence, weaving sport, fashion, and culture into one seamless narrative of power and prestige.

But Coco Gauff is writing her own anthem. With an endorsement surge worth nearly $25 million this year, she commands the spotlight through deals with New Balance, Bose, Carol’s Daughter, Head, Barilla, and Rolex. The numbers roar: $12.2 million earned on the court and $25 million off it, making her the highest-earning female athlete of 2025. Osaka’s reach may still run deeper, more polished, and more global, but Gauff’s rise feels like fire—fast, fierce, and impossible to ignore.

Conclusion: Who’s richer, Naomi Osaka or Coco Gauff?

Naomi Osaka still edges out Gauff in wealth in 2025, boasting a net worth of $45 million compared to Gauff’s $35 million. With elite sponsorships and thriving business ventures, Osaka holds the upper hand, though Gauff’s surging prize money shows she’s rapidly narrowing the gap.

So, with all that on the table, who do you see coming out on top between these two titans of the game? Drop your predictions below!