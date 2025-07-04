Naomi Osaka’s Behavior Just After Wimbledon Exit Called Out as She Repeats Same Mistake

Naomi Osaka’s journey at Wimbledon ended unexpectedly in the third round when Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova made a tough comeback, winning 3–6, 6–4, 6–4. Osaka kicked things off on a high note, taking the first set 6–3 and looking like she was getting back to her usual powerful form after a long break for maternity and mental health.

In a back-and-forth final set, a late double fault and some unforced errors allowed Pavlyuchenkova to take the win, dashing Osaka’s chances of making it to her first fourth round at Wimbledon since 2018. The loss really highlighted that, even with some great moments, Osaka’s performance since becoming a parent has been a bit up and down, and that’s still a challenge for her. It wasn’t just the loss that got people talking—it was everything that came after.

Osaka quickly headed over to the press zone, and it got everyone in the tennis community talking. Ben Rothenberg, a notable figure in the game of tennis, was one of the critics sharing his thoughts, pointing out a trend he’s seen happen time and again. He pointed out on X, saying, “Naomi Osaka already rushed into press quickly after a loss, which never goes well for her up there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Naomi Osaka tends to jump right into post-match interviews without taking a moment to sort through her feelings, which can result in some scattered or raw answers. The tennis star has gone through several emotional moments during press conferences. One of the most memorable moments happened in August 2021 at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

AD

Osaka stepped back up to the press podium and got emotional after facing a tough question about how she juggles her media obligations with her endorsement deals. She started to reply but got really upset, wiping away her tears before stepping out for a few minutes. When she came back, she said, “Sorry for walking out.”

Earlier that month, she got pretty emotional during the first-round press conference at the 2021 French Open. After losing to Paula Badosa, Osaka took a moment during the press session, clearly emotional and in tears. She shared her feelings, saying, “I hate disappointing people. Even with (coach) Patrick, I was thinking just now, he goes from working with, like, the greatest player ever to, like, ‘What the f*** is this?’ Sorry for cursing. I hope I don’t get fined.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As we look to the future, a lot of individuals in the tennis world are really hoping that Osaka takes a bit more time for herself, giving herself the chance to heal emotionally before jumping back into the media spotlight. But, you know, this isn’t the first time she’s faced issues on a grass court.

This is Naomi Osaka’s kryptonite

Naomi Osaka has always been candid about her struggles and aspirations on grass courts, often talking about how challenging that surface can be. Back in 2019, at Wimbledon Media Day, she mentioned, “If you ask me right now, I would say for me grass is the hardest surface to learn because I’ve played on clay, despite the fact that it was green clay when I was little.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Osaka also talked about how she didn’t have much experience playing on grass until she was about 16 or 17. “Every day I learn something while I play here. You only technically play on grass for three weeks out of the year, opposed to the clay season. I just feel like my brain has to work way harder every day than the clay season,” the Japanese tennis star shared. Her Wimbledon journey has been a process of taking things one step at a time and truly thinking about her experiences.

In 2017 and 2018, Osaka reached the third round, but she didn’t advance beyond that. Nevertheless, Osaka’s struggles on grass courts persist, even after her return last year and this year’s outcome; perhaps, she will soon find a solution.