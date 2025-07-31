Naomi Osaka’s Coaching Turmoil Escalates as Russian Legend Backs Mouratoglou Amid Controversies

Naomi Osaka had started working with Patrick Mouratoglou in September last year. The Frenchman came in as a replacement for Wim Fissette. While talking about her inclusion of “a big persona“, Osaka had then admitted that she was initially a bit hesitant to hire someone who had previously coached her tennis idol, Serena Williams. But having said that, she also made it clear that she’s hoping for this collaboration to be a long-term one because she isn’t interested in doing anything short-term anymore. However, despite all this, both of them recently parted ways within just 10 months of their collaboration.

Amid all these, Patrick Mouratoglou was recently seen taking a jibe at Stefanos Tsitsipas’ ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic for his comments, saying, “I don’t see any progress. I was shocked. I’ve never seen a more unprepared player in my life (on Tsitsipas).” Reacting to this comment by the Croatian, Mouratoglou said, “Goran going to the press and criticising his player is not coaching.” Following that, Ivanisevic also hit back at the Frenchman, saying that he might have a conversation with Mouratoglou when he sees him. Goran Ivanisevic claimed that if Mouratoglou has a problem with him, then he should sort it out with him, person to person. “Coaches, they should support each other and not to go internet and talk about other coaches,” said Ivanisevic.

Other than parting ways with Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mouratoglou has become the talk of the town for his comments about Ivanisevic. However, amidst all this, the 39-year-old former Russian player, Dinara Safina, was seen rallying behind Mouratoglou during a recent episode of The Best Tennis Podcast. She said, “At first, the collaboration between Osaka and Mouratoglou seemed very strange to me. Honestly, I don’t know everything; only reliable sources can help understand the reason for the suspension of their collaboration. As far as I know, Patrick is an excellent motivator. Many who have worked with him know this. He knows how to inspire confidence in himself.”

If we take a look at Naomi Osaka‘s performance in the 2025 season, the world number 49 has a win-loss record of 21-11 this season, with her best result coming in at the WTA 125K Saint-Malo, FR, where she managed to clinch a title after a long gap. What did Osaka say while announcing her split with Patrick Mouratoglou, though?

In her IG post, Osaka wrote, “Merci, Patrick. It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I’ve ever met, and I’m sure I’ll see you around.” Did Mouratoglou say anything in reply? Nothing lasts forever! That’s what he said in an IG post. Mouratoglou also stated that he would always root for Naomi Osaka and wished her nothing but the best. How did others in the tennis world react to this split?

Tennis bigwigs opine on Naomi Osaka’s split with Patrick Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou’s split with Naomi Osaka has drawn reactions from the likes of Jon Wertheim and Rick Macci. Previously, in a tweet, Serena Williams’ childhood coach, Macci, said that winning/losing is a fine line, and Naomi Osaka can “flip the script” with the “right choice,” and what she 100% needs now is a proven voice.

Following that, recently Rick Macci came up with yet another tweet, which says. “Was asked in a podcast my thoughts on the Osaka split with her travel coach. End of the day, Naomi has the final say. She is WINNER and knows what is going on with her INNER. It is the right move in the End because with her talent, she should be in the top Ten. @naomiosaka.” What does Jon Wertheim think of this, though?

In a previous episode of the ‘Served’ podcast, Wertheim said, “I don’t think this was a huge surprise. This has been a relationship of less than a year. Naomi Osaka has won a fair number of matches, but not at the biggest and best events. She just took a loss to Emma Raducanu in Washington, D.C. Her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, wasn’t there. I think some of this is about results, some of this is about logistics at Patrick’s got his hand in a million pots and he’s promoting a book and he’s doing the tennis showdown and Naomi’s based in Miami and Patrick’s an ocean away in Nice.” He believes Mouratoglou is someone who pumps a player with confidence more than any sort of tactical expertise.

But shortly after this split, Naomi Osaka replaced the Frenchman with Iga Swiatek’s ex-coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski. This partnership has gotten off to a stellar start with Osaka’s recent two successive victories at the Canadian Open. She defeated Liudmila Samsonova in her R64 match by 4-6,7-6(6),6-3, and now she’ll take on a former Grand Slam winner, Jelena Ostapenko, in her next match. Osaka has a 2-0 record against the Latvian, but can she keep her clean sheet intact?