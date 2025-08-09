Naomi Osaka’s Ex-coach Branded ‘Too Dramatic’ as Recent Switch Sparks Bold Claim

When Iga Swiatek split with her long-time coach Tomasz Wiktorowski last year after a successful stint, there were question marks over the future of both the player and the coach. However, since then, Swiatek has gone on to win the Wimbledon title with her new coach, Wim Fissette. Meanwhile, Wiktorowski has linked up with another Grand Slam champion in the form of Naomi Osaka. The Japanese star also had a high-profile split after parting ways with Patrick Mouratoglou. Recently, tennis insider Ben Rothenberg revealed why the new coach was better for Osaka than Mouratoglou.

The pair of Osaka-Wiktorowski instantly got going as the 4-time Grand Slam champion finished as runners-up at the recently concluded National Bank Open. Osaka put on a wonderful show before going down fighting against Victoria Mboko in the summit clash. This clearly showed the impact that Wiktorowski has had on Osaka in a short time, and Rothenberg seconded it.

During an interview with Przegląd Sportowy Onet, Rothenberg said, “Honestly, I never thought Osaka and Mouratoglou would work out. He’s too high-profile, too dramatic, and has too many things on his plate, which probably wouldn’t help her. Wiktorowski has a much lower profile and a much calmer disposition – I think that will be a very beneficial change for her.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Tennis: Wimbledon championships Naomi Osaka of Japan plays against Talia Gibson of Australia in the women s singles first round at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London on June 30, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxAUTxBELxBIHxBULxCZExDENxESTxFINxFRAxGEOxGERxGRExHUNxISLxIRLxITAxLATxLTUxLUXxLIExMKDxNORxPORxPOLxROUxSVKxSUIxSRBxSLOxESPxTURxUKxUAExONLY A14AA0004696252P

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Further, he went on to add, “It’s a difficult time in the season for Wiktorowski to make a significant impact, as she has some very important tournaments ahead of her. Despite everything, I think this will be a very interesting collaboration.”

Interestingly, Osaka started working with Swiatek‘s ex-coach just before the Canadian Open on a trial basis. With the partnership delivering instant results, the two could go a long way as Osaka rediscovers her best form ahead of the US Open. Even the Japanese star admitted that working with Wiktorowski had been different than Mouratoglou’s stint as she tries to get back to winning ways again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Naomi Osaka breaks silence on her new coaching partnership

Despite a heartbreaking end to her Canadian Open campaign, the Japanese star should be proud of the fight that she put on in Montreal to reach the final. A lot of credit goes to her time spent with Wiktorowski, who teamed up just days before the Canadian Open. Following her journey there, Osaka opened up about her new coach after splitting with Mouratoglou.

She revealed, “Honestly, I think for me, what’s working well is I am very confident in my fitness. I’m really comfortable just getting balls back now, and I really enjoy Tomasz. I don’t know if to say his name is ‘Thomas’ or ‘Tomasz.’ I’m so sorry. But I enjoy his coaching style. He’s very direct and to the point. For someone like me, who my thoughts scatter around often, it’s very helpful.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After a successful stint in Montreal, Osaka will skip the Cincinnati Open to rejuvenate before the US Open. Can she dig deep in the Grand Slam tournament in New York? Let us know your views in the comments below.