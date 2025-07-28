Naomi Osaka’s Struggles Spark Crucial Warning Amid Surprising Patrick Mouratoglou Twist

Last year, Naomi Osaka’s highly anticipated return to the China Open in Beijing, her first in five years, made headlines not only for her comeback but also for her new partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou, the renowned coach credited with guiding Serena Williams to ten Grand Slam titles. Yet that alliance ended abruptly after just a few months, leaving Osaka to recalibrate as the US Open approaches. Now, despite the unexpected split, the former World No. 1 finds herself at the center of another spotlight, as a top coach, Rick Macci, delivers a bold claim about her potential heading into the season’s final major.

Last night, the 4-time Grand Slam champion took to her IG Story to announce the split, writing: “Merci Patrick ❤️ It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I’ve ever met and I’m sure I’ll see you around 🙏🏾.” The partnership had begun with promise. In January, she reached the final of the Auckland Classic, her first summit clash since 2022, only to retire after the first set because of an abdominal injury. That same setback resurfaced at the AO, forcing her out in the third round against Belinda Bencic.

The struggles continued. At Roland Garros, she lost in the opening round to Paula Badosa despite winning the first set, leaving her in tears during the post-match press conference. Wimbledon brought a glimmer of hope as she reached the third round but fell in three sets to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Then came Washington, where she suffered another blow, losing to Emma Raducanu on her favored hard courts. That defeat seemed to be the breaking point. Now, Rick Macci has stepped in with a sharp take, offering truths that could reshape Osaka’s season ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A few moments ago, Rick Macci, the renowned coach who once guided Serena Williams in her formative years, took to his X account to share a striking series of insights about Naomi Osaka, remarks that could, if heeded, help her reclaim the heights she once dominated. “Osaka has all the elements to get back in the top ten but her mindset has to be flipped by a proven expert script and her overall court position has to change so she can transition and be on a positive mission,” Macci wrote, drawing a direct line between mental recalibration and tactical evolution.

AD

He continued with characteristic precision: “She can be back in the top ten by year end. Osaka has the juice but her court position has been loose. Her overall tactics has been wrong has to play too much D and hits long. If she has a proven focused voice then when she launches she will make a better choice.”

Macci’s assessment dug deeper into the technical roots of Osaka’s struggles. “Naomi has been there done that. She has proven in the back pocket. Since her comeback she hits the same but plays a different game. Look at video from the past and her movement to cut the court she now takes the wrong steps less offense and more defensive sport,” he explained, pointing to a shift in her once-aggressive DNA.

He wasn’t done. “Osaka has the serve. Unreal live arm. But her percentage can be higher as her racquet the last few matches has been in the back area way too soon creating less external shoulder rotation and the leg drive is not triggering the racquet entry. Had to see with the human eye but if she addresses the serve from a science point of view once again she can be one of the chosen few.”

Then came perhaps his most telling observation: “Winning/losing is a fine line. Naomi can flip the script with the right choice and what she 100% needs and a proven voice. Her split step is way off and overall anticipation is on vacation. This can be corrected if it is explained in detail and no doubt her confidence will not bail.”

And while Macci’s words struck with the conviction of someone who knows championship blueprints, the conversation didn’t end there. Patrick Mouratoglou, freshly separated from Osaka’s camp, soon added his own reflections on what lies ahead for the former world No. 1.

Patrick Mouratoglou shares final remarks after parting ways with Naomi Osaka

Last September, Naomi Osaka ended her four-year partnership with Wim Fissette, who now coaches Iga Swiatek. Shortly after, she joined forces with Patrick Mouratoglou toward the end of the 2024 season. Their collaboration quickly drew attention, as both frequently shared glimpses of intense training sessions on social media. A few months ago, Osaka even joked that she needed an ambulance after one particularly grueling workout.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By March, Mouratoglou praised her relentless drive in an interview with The New York Times, noting she stepped onto the court each day with an open mind and a hunger to try anything to get better. Yet, despite the promise, their partnership has now come to an end.

Recently, Mouratoglou posted a farewell message on Instagram, accompanied by a carousel of photos from their months together. He wrote, “Nothing lasts forever. What counts is what a collaboration has brought to each other and what lasts after. After 10 months of collaboration, we have decided to part ways professionally. I am grateful for the trust, the journey and what we have built together. I will always root for you and wish you nothing but the best @naomiosaka.”

However, the post sparked quick reactions for an unexpected reason. Initially, Mouratoglou’s caption read, “wish you everything but the best.” Fans noticed immediately, prompting him to correct it, a slip that, given Osaka’s recent struggles, would not have reflected well on either side.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as the US Open approaches, Osaka finds herself at another turning point. The question lingers: which trusted voice will she choose to guide her back to her peak form?

Whoever steps in will inherit not just a talented player but a determined champion seeking to rewrite her narrative.