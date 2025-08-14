Nike’s Urged to Step Up as Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open Kit Hints Drop: “Shame”

With the US Open fast approaching, the players are giving it their all to fine-tune their preparations for the last Grand Slam tournament of the season. Even the brands are leaving no stone unturned, trying to get the maximum out of the players that they are sponsoring. Recently, Nike dropped its new kit for the US Open, as stars like Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, and others will don its colors. However, soon after the US Open outfits were released by Nike, a massive uproar was caused on social media.

Sabalenka is the defending champion at the US Open and one of the favorites to win the title. Naturally, the fans would expect that she has a custom-made outfit for herself at the tournament, being the star attraction at this year’s US Open. However, to the disappointment of many fans, Sabalenka will don one of the outfits that Nike released recently for the female players at the US Open.

The World Number 1 put on black and white Nike outfits during a photoshoot that she’ll wear at the tournament. The pictures of Aryna Sabalenka in the official Nike kit were released, and fans couldn’t believe that Sabalenka was denied a custom jersey this year as well. As a result, they took to social media to slam the brand.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans call out Nike after Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open kit disappoints

Sabalenka, who is currently playing in Cincinnati, was hoping that Nike would add a custom kit for her US Open title defense. On the contrary, Nike opted to have a rather simple jersey for her, if the latest pictures of Sabalenka are to be believed. One fan noted, “Sabalenka doesn’t usually get custom designs for her kits, she gets custom colors tho. I do hope Nike steps it up and gives her some unique kits next year.” Over the years, Nike has opted against custom-designed kits for most of the players, and it looks unlikely that Sabalenka would get one anytime soon.

Moreover, Aryna Sabalenka wasn’t the only player who was denied a custom kit during her title defense at this year’s US Open. The defending champion on the men’s side, Jannik Sinner, will also wear one of the Nike kits that were released for the US Open. “Jannik didn’t get one either ….shame for Nike really,” a fan wrote, as he was disappointed that such big stars were denied custom outfits for the tournament. Amid this controversy, one angry fan drew the ultimate criticism of Nike. With the likes of Sabalenka and Sinner getting simple outfits, the fan said, “Nike is a terrible brand. Don’t know why it’s got such a popular reputation.” Despite being one of the largest sports brands, Nike faced the wrath of the fan for its US Open kit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, another fan pointed out that Sabalenka does get other accessories like bags and shoes custom-made. It was only her jersey that wasn’t custom-designed, and the fan remarked, “True but I’ve never understood why as she gets custom jacket, shoes and bag.” It remains to be seen if Sabalenka does get these accessories custom-designed this time around. Lastly, one of the X users even found Sabalenka’s US Open kit similar to that of Coco Gauff’s jersey. While Gauff will don the kit of New Balance, the fan found a striking resemblance in the kits of Gauff and Sabalenka, saying, “White looks a little bit like Cocos ;p.” All in all, the Nike kit failed to inspire fans.

Despite the disappointment surrounding her kit, Sabalenka would want her racket to do the talking at the US Open. She looks in fine form of late and has reached the quarterfinal of the Cincinnati Open ahead of the US Open. What do you think about Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open kit? Let us know your views in the comments below.