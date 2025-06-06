“No One Cared”- Coco Gauff Makes Rare Confession Amid Mounting French Open Pressure

On May 25th, 128 WTA stars began their quest for glory, as Rafael Nadal bid an emotional farewell on ‘Court Philippe-Chatrier’, sharing the stage with legends one final time. Since then, the field has thinned, prime-time controversies have flared, and defending champion Iga Swiatek exited in shock, clearing the path for Aryna Sabalenka. On the other hand, Coco Gauff, now into another final after defeating hometown favorite French wildcard Loïs Boisson, has endured tough losses on clay. But this time, she carries belief. But, does she know about the weight of the moment? Indeed, the atmosphere exudes pride and honor!

Coco Gauff secured a blockbuster No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown at the 2025 French Open by ending French wildcard Loïs Boisson’s dream run with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win on Thursday. The 2022 finalist returned to the capital of France final after 18 months, marking her first GS final since clinching the 2023 US Open. Her swift 1-hour, nine-minute victory under the Court Philippe-Chatrier roof now sets up a thrilling clash against top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Having already defeated Sabalenka to lift her maiden major at Flushing Meadows almost 2 years ago, Gauff enters the final with momentum, fresh off a career-best run that includes winning the 2024 WTA Finals and back-to-back clay court finals in Madrid and Rome. With her ranking restored and confidence high, the stakes are nothing less than French Open glory.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Coco Gauff shared a deeply grounded and honest reflection on what it truly means to play in a GS final, especially against top seed Aryna Sabalenka. When asked how she feels about the opportunity, Gauff acknowledged the magnitude of the moment but also placed it in perspective.

“I think just realizing how minuscule it is, like everybody’s dealing with way bigger things in life than losing a final,” she added. “And also thinking, realizing that I don’t know how big the draw is, but many players wanted to be in this position. So I’m sure there’s hundreds of players that would kill to win or lose a final, so just knowing that making me realize how lucky and you know privileged I am to be in this position,”

Gauff displays the emotional intelligence and maturity that often distinguishes champions, even beyond their wins. She also admitted that her younger self might have viewed losing a final as catastrophic, but not anymore.

“And you know, at first I thought it would be the end of the world if I lost, and you know the sun still rose the next day. So, knowing regardless of the result the sun will still rise, and especially being in a city like Paris, I was walking around the next day, and no one knew that I lost, and no one cared. Obviously no one knows who you know. Some people know who I am, but you know, not a lot, not everyone. So just realizing that you know how big the moment seems in our lives is not as big in the grand scheme of scheme of things,” she added.

But beyond the reflection lies high stakes, though. This final is not just about a trophy, it’s about breaking the deadlock in a gripping rivalry. Gauff and Sabalenka are tied 5-5 in their H2H, and Saturday’s match offers a chance to tilt that scale.

It’s also the first time since 2018 that the world’s top two women will meet in a Slam final.

That year, Wozniacki beat Halep. In France, this hasn’t happened since 2013, when Serena Williams took down Maria Sharapova. And now, Gauff is ready to write her chapter.

Coco Gauff reflects on the turning point of her US Open final

Coco Gauff’s unforgettable comeback in the 2023 US Open final remains one of the most iconic moments of her career so far. After dropping the first set 2-6 against Aryna Sabalenka, the American teenager flipped the script, roaring back to take the next two sets 6-3, 6-2 inside the electric atmosphere of the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium. At just 19, Gauff then became the 1st American teenager since Serena Williams in 1999 to win the US Open, a milestone that elevated her into tennis stardom.

As Gauff now prepares to face Sabalenka once again in the 2025 Roland Garros final, she recently took a reflective pause. Speaking at her latest post-match press conference following her SF win, Coco looked back on that defining moment in New York.

“Honestly, it was one of those matches that felt like an out of body experience, like I don’t remember much, to be honest,” Gauff said as she revisited that night.

“I do remember, like one point, I think I hit like a back and cross passing shot, and I felt like that was like the momentum switch of the match. But I just remember running a lot, and yeah, just fighting for every point. I honestly, I wasn’t that nervous going into that final, just I don’t know,” she added.

With emotions, history, and clay court glory on the line, who will emerge as the queen of clay in Paris tomorrow? Share your opinions below!