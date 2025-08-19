Olga Danilovic’s Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Prize Money, Endorsements, and More

Serbia’s Olga Danilovic is living her dream! She has time and again publicly expressed her deep admiration for compatriot Novak Djokovic, citing him as her idol and a significant influence on her tennis career. Danilovic got the chance to play with her idol at the 2024 United Cup. Speaking about that experience, she had then said, “I played with him United Cup this year, it was like a bucket list for me to play doubles with him and to win. It was such a relief when we won because it was something that I really wanted to say, ‘I played with Novak and I won!‘”

Now, the 24-year-old Serbian will get another chance to play with Djokovic, as the duo is all set to team up at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles event. They’ll be facing the Russian duo, Daniil Medvedev and Mirra Andreeva, in their first match. Everyone in the tennis world is excited to witness this star-studded event, which has a reward of $1 million in this edition. Can Djokovic and Danilovic add a few bucks to their purse with an impressive show in this event? Time will tell! But till then, let’s take some time to know more about this WTA star.

What is Olga Danilovic’s net worth?

Born on 23 January 2001 in Belgrade, Olga Danilovic started playing tennis at the age of six. Her father, Predrag Danilovic, is a Serbian former basketball player, while her mother, Svetlana (nee Radosevic), is a sports reporter for Radio Television of Serbia. She also has a younger sister, Sonja, and a younger brother, Vuk.

Hailing from an athletic family, Olga Danilovic is one of the rising stars in the world of tennis. She turned pro in 2016, and over the years, she has earned 2 singles titles and 2 doubles titles. Owing to her rapid rise as one of the brightest prospects in Serbian tennis, Danilovic has earned quite a bit of fame in the racket sport. With each year, she is not only taking massive strides in her tennis career but also earning a lot of popularity among the masses. This indeed has helped her to take her net worth to around $8 million as of 2025.

Olga Danilovic’s Career Prize Money

Olga Danilovic reached her career best ranking of world number 32 on 14 July 2025. However, she has now dropped to 41st in the world, but still, she’s the Serbian number one in women’s singles. Over the years, she has earned a prize money of $2,604,716. But if we consider her earnings from the 2025 season, then she has earned around $887,537.

via Imago Image Credits: Olga Danilovic/IG

Olga Danilovic Career Earnings

Source of Income/Source of Earning Estimated Total (USD) Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $2,604,716 Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) $887,537

Olga Danilovic Major Endorsements and Sponsorships

Olga Danilovic is sponsored by several prominent brands. For example, she has a partnership with Nike, which supplies her with apparel and footwear for her tennis matches. She is also sponsored by Wilson, which supplies her with rackets and tennis equipment. Other than that, Olga Danilovic also has a partnership with Maybelline. She was signed as the brand ambassador for the company.

In 2019, she collaborated on the NikeShield Technology clothing line in Serbia. A year before that, she made the headlines by donating her $1,000 (which she won after winning the Fed Cup) to the University Children’s Hospital in Belgrade.

Olga Danilovic’s Professional Career

Her breakthrough came in July 2018 when she won her first WTA Tour singles title in Moscow, becoming the first player born in the 2000s to win a WTA singles title. In 2021, Olga Danilovic made her debut at the AO and the US Open, and a year later, she made her debut at the French Open. Her best record at the Slams has been reaching the fourth round of the AO (2025) and the French Open (2024).

If we take a look at her record in this season, Danilovic has played 35 matches this season and won 21 out of them. Her best results in 2025 were reaching the fourth round at the AO, winning the title at the WTA 125K Antalya, TR, and then making it to the final of the Open de Rouen. Competing regularly in global events, Olga Danilovic’s journey in tennis continues to evolve with remarkable performances. Do you think Novak Djokovic can find success alongside her at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles event, though?