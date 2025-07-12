‘Overwhelmed’ Amanda Anisimova Opens Up on Emotional Wimbledon Moment: ‘Swallow All the Tears’

Amanda Anisimova faced a tough loss in a tournament that had everyone talking, as she fell to Iga Swiatek with a score of 6‑0, 6‑0 in the Wimbledon 2025 women’s final. In just 57 minutes on Centre Court, Swiatek completely dominated her opponent, serving up the first double-bagel in a Wimbledon women’s final in the Open Era and the first at any Grand Slam since 1988. Anisimova, stepping into her first Grand Slam final, seemed a bit overwhelmed by everything happening around her. You could really see her nerves and fatigue as the match quietly slipped away from her grasp.

Even with the scoreline, Anisimova really kept her cool when she talked about the match afterward. “Thank you Iga, you’re such an incredible player and it’s obviously showed today. You’ve been such an inspiration to me, an incredible athlete and you’ve had an incredible two weeks here, winning your first Wimbledon championship is so special for you, so congratulations for you and your team,” the American tennis star said, trying to hold back her tears as she congratulated her Polish opponent.

Also, Anisimova gave a big shoutout to all the supporters who have been with her since the very first round. Indeed, that Wimbledon loss really hit her hard, and she definitely recognized how she was feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During the post-match conference at Wimbledon, the American tennis star shared, “Yeah, I mean I was getting so overwhelmed with emotion and I think I was just trying to hold it together honestly and it was such a big moment I was trying to remind myself like this is this is an incredible moment and to not try and let that go and get overwhelmed by you know all the feelings I was feeling so I tried to keep it together and swallow all the tears and just speak from my heart really.”

AD

Her long, heartfelt speech came from a place of gratitude, not from the pain of defeat, as she expressed appreciation for everyone who supported her over the past two weeks. Anisimova, clearly touched, chose to redirect the conversation from the outcome of the final and instead celebrate her journey. She mentioned, “There are a lot of things that you know I wanted to say and I felt like my speech was‌ pretty long but yeah I just wanted to really take advantage of the moment that I had and try and forget what had just transpired the previous hour and just kind of acknowledge everything that I’ve done the last two weeks and all the people that have helped me get there.”

via Imago Amanda Anisimova dejected during the Ladies Singles Final Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 13, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 12 Jul 2025London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xEllaxLing/Shutterstockx 15392295h

Anisimova’s tears and gratitude showed that she wasn’t defeated; instead, they highlighted her strong character, honoring those who helped her build that resilience. It was a clear message that this experience would drive her future on tour. Even though her opponent took the win, there was something that really bugged her throughout the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pointing out a major factor in the game following winning against Amanda Anisimova

Iga Swiatek just took home her first Wimbledon title after beating Amanda Anisimova and grabbing the Venus Rosewater Dish, which is a fantastic addition to her already impressive résumé. She’s currently the only active woman who has snagged Grand Slam titles on grass, clay, and hard courts. However, during the press conference, Swiatek expressed her frustration about the crowd’s disruptive behavior at Wimbledon, saying, “I’m always going to remember the opening of champagne bottles between serves. It’s a sound that will keep me up at night.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Polish tennis star enjoyed the celebratory vibe, but she mentioned that those unexpected interruptions during crucial moments of the game aren’t just minor annoyances—they can linger with a player for quite a while. She shares the same thoughts as many others advocating for better crowd behavior at Wimbledon, especially when the usual traditions clash with players’ need to concentrate on their game.

In just 57 minutes, Swiatek racked up only eleven unforced errors, showed off her power with precision, and really solidified her status as a generational talent. Winning not only earned her the first Wimbledon title, but it also put her name alongside the all-time greats who have succeeded on all three surfaces.