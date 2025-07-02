‘Overwhelmed’ Coco Gauff Admits Tough Paris Glory Truth That Derailed Her Wimbledon Bid

Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the two pillars of the European swing, define legacies, demanding grit and grace from those chasing tennis immortality. The American icon Serena Williams once mastered both, gliding from clay to grass with unmatched poise. But now, it’s the new generation’s turn. Fresh off her Roland Garros glory, Coco Gauff stood at the edge of something historic. With just one match between Paris and London, the stage was set. Yet, Centre Court had other plans. Haunted by the grass, Coco fell in the first round to Dayana Yastremska, a player she’d conquered on clay. The French champion now stands in reflection, swept in emotional echoes.

Right after her stunning 1st-round exit at Wimbledon, Coco Gauff sat down in the press room, processing the whirlwind of emotions that had unfolded. When asked whether the loss was more about the grass not being her best surface or the emotional toll of the past few weeks, Gauff didn’t hesitate. “I think a bit of both. I feel like mentally I was a bit overwhelmed with everything that came afterwards,” she admitted. “I didn’t feel like I had enough time to celebrate and also get back into it. But it’s the first time in this experience. Coming off a win and having to play at Wimbledon. I definitely learned a lot of what I would and would not do again. But yeah, also, she played great.”

It was a raw and revealing moment. The newly crowned French Open champion’s Parisian joy was short-lived; she was immediately thrust into the whirlwind of Wimbledon. The emotional and physical transition, she hinted, was just too fast. The grass, slick and swift, waits for no one, especially not someone still basking in clay court glory. And Gauff was quick to give credit where it was due, acknowledging Yastremska’s firepower that surged past her on Centre Court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reflecting on her mindset heading into the match, Gauff revealed she had anticipated a battle from the very beginning. “I saw the draw and knew it would be a tough match for me. I played her on clay and that surface suits me a bit better and it was still a tough 3 setter. I knew today would be tough. I had chances but it is what it is,” she said, her voice steady but honest.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

via Imago Coco Gauff (USA) drops her racquet during her Women’ Singles match with Sofia Kenin (USA) during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 3, 2023 in London, England.

And when asked what she would have done differently in hindsight, Gauff pointed to preparation. “I would say whether I would play Berlin or not again, if that were to happen again with the French Open. Because I only practiced two days. I don’t know. I just feel like this surface I could’ve used more matches maybe.” It was a tactical reflection, one grounded in reality and experience gained the hard way.

She elaborated further, trying to untangle the fast-paced swing from red clay to green grass. “It’s like finding the puzzle. I don’t usually like to play the week before. It’s a quick turnaround. Trying to learn on if it’s better to train more and then play Bad Homburg or Eastbourne. If that time comes around again, I’ll approach it differently.” Her words rang with intent, a promise to adapt, evolve, and return stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Coco knew the draw was brutal, and she gave Yastremska her due one final time. “I don’t think it was all that, either. Dayana played great. I felt like I wasn’t playing terrible in some points and she was hitting winners. It’s a combination of everything. This tournament for me is also based off my first round match and my draw. Having someone that can strike the ball as well as she can is definitely difficult coming in.” The hurt was fresh, but the insight was sharp, Gauff’s Wimbledon dream may have faltered, but the story is far from over.

(The story continues…)