PatMacfee Sends Strong Message to Wimbledon After Coco Gauff’s Exit

Following her impressive triumph at Roland Garros, Coco Gauff said, “I think I can give myself the best shot [of winning Wimbledon] by trying to keep the moment [winning the French Open] as minimized as possible.” Her best record in this tournament was reaching the fourth round thrice. But seeing her performances on clay, her fans became a bit optimistic about her chances on grass. However, we saw her getting defeated by Xinyu Wang in the R16 of the Grass Court Championships in Berlin. After losing her first match on grass, she admitted it was a “tough one”, but having said that, she also expressed her excitement to finally kickstart her campaign at Wimbledon. But at SW19, she surprisingly went down to the world number 42, Dayana Yastremska. But was the reason behind this downfall?

Well, there can be plenty of factors behind this! First and foremost her poor record on grass and especially entering the tournament after a shocking defeat at the hands of Wang in her previous tournament. It could’ve perhaps dampened her confidence, which she gained from her Roland Garros campaign. Other than that, she had committed 29 unforced errors and 9 double faults in this match against Yastremska. So, this could be another factor behind her downfall. What else? We’ve seen plenty of upsets at this year’s Wimbledon. Are the weather conditions playing a role in this? Well, American sports analyst Pat McAfee recently shared a few strong messages following Coco Gauff’s recent exit.

On the opening day, the air temperatures on the grounds had reached 32. °C by 16:00 BST, surpassing the previous record at the start of the Championships (29.3°C in 2001). Players were given ice packs, cold towels and plenty of water to regulate their body temperatures during the changeover. Even on Day 2, players faced a similar situation. During a recent conversation with Wimbledon Correspondent Nigel Seeley on ESPN, Pat McAfee was heard saying, “The Queen obviously goes to Wimbledon..it’s a big deal $80,000 to lose in the final round, I just learned that.”

Further on, he raised a question mark saying, “Was it a British team that was sitting in the locker room when it was 87 degrees. You guys are hilarious! On European standards, it’s hot. I think you guys deal with the cold a lot better because there’s a lot of that weather. We’re going through 102-105 degrees in Indiana, Louisiana, Indiana, New York, and that’s an interesting thing over there in Europe about the heat. Like that kind of affects people.” Hearing this, Seeley said, “We don’t have air conditioning in this country..We’re only gonna have one hot day in five years, so what’s the point?” Reacting to this, McAfee replied, “That’s bloody f-cking mad.”