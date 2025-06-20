Paula Badosa Issues Sad Update After Shock Berlin Open Exit Triggers Fan Uproar

With Wimbledon just days away, players across the globe are are busy with grass court prep. However, things went pear shaped for Spanish star, Paula Badosa during her road to Wimbledon. The Spanish star lost in the quarterfinal of the Berlin Open, a Wimbledon warmup, as she had to withdraw after losing the first set against Wang Xinyu. She suffered from a lower back injury and decided to take precautions ahead of the Grand Slam tournament. Even as Badosa faced the wrath of fans for her withdrawal, she made a saddening revelation, which was tough to take for any player.

Soon after her withdrawal, fans flooded social media to criticize Badosa for pulling out of the Berlin Open and not giving her enough on the court. Additionally, she was also called out for participating in doubles at a time when she wasn’t fully fit. One of the fans even questioned, “Energy to smash a racket but can’t even move to return a serve 🤷‍♀️”

Understandably so, Paula Badosa was also upset to withdraw and hear such criticism from the fans. She took to her official X handle and shared a heartbreaking message, writing, “I’m so tired of this.” Additionally, she also included a bandaged heart emoji, further denoting how demoralizing the insensitive fan comments were.

Meanwhile, that wasn’t the only talking point from the match. Badosa even repeatedly smashed her racket in frustration as the injury took a toll on her performance and she lost the set tamely 6-1. However, this injury isn’t new to her.

She has been facing this problem for a couple of years now and even once said, “Every day I wake up feeling scared. I’m not kidding, this week I had to text Pol Toledo (her coach) at 5:00 a.m. because I couldn’t sleep. I can’t cope with the uncertainty of whether my back will be okay that day or whether I’ll be able to live a normal life. Mentally, that’s what’s been the hardest for me.”

Nonetheless, Paula Badosa has worked on her game enough to evolve it for the grass courts. She is confident about a good showing on this surface and shared her experience about the lessons learned from the past.

Paula Badosa’s strategy for her grass-court game

The Spaniard’s favorite surface is clay, coming predominantly from her native country. Growing up, she used to play in the clay-court tournaments and developed her game effectively for that surface. On the other hand, the grass surface didn’t come naturally for Paula Badosa. Although her game wasn’t suited well for grass, she worked on it and has developed it for the grass courts.

During an interview, she opened up about playing on the grass courts, saying, “During the years, I learned on grass that you have to go for it. They’re not gonna give it to you. Being more aggressive with the first shots. Maybe in the past years, I wasn’t [aggressive enough], especially with the returns. I’m adjusting and adding some smaller things on this surface.”

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa would look to recover from her untimely injury setback and come back fit for the Wimbledon Championships. With not many days left for the major tournament, she faces a race against time to get back fit again.