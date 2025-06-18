“Poor”- Wimbledon Faces Brutal Backlash After French Open Prodigy Stands “Robbed” in Strange Fate

Apart from Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz, if anyone had made the headlines at the 2025 French Open, it’d be the 22-year-old Lois Boisson. Did she win any titles? No, but she won hearts! From getting ruled out of the 2024 French Open after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in her knee to becoming the first French semi-finalist since Marion Bartoli (in 2011), Boisson’s success story will be remembered for a long time now. Talking about this dream run, she said, “I don’t think it’s a miracle. I’ve had a little bit of luck, but I think it’s just the hard work that I put in since I started playing tennis, and also last year with my rehab and everything. It’s the result of hard work. Nothing else.” However, despite earning a bit of fame with her hard work and success at Roland Garros, Boisson was recently snubbed by Wimbledon. But how? We’ll see, but after seeing this snub, tennis fans have lashed out their anger at the decision of this iconic British tennis tournament.

Before her SF match against Coco Gauff, Lois Boisson was heard saying, “I think every kid who plays tennis has the dream to win a Grand Slam. I will go for the dream because my dream is to win it, not to be in the semi-final. So I will try to do my best for it.” Although her dream was shattered with a 1-6,2-6 defeat to the American, she had already become the talk of the town in the world with her astonishing feats in that tournament. Not only did she become the lowest-ranked female player to get through to a Grand Slam SF in the last 40 years, but on her way to the semis, she defeated the likes of Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva.

With those incredible victories, Boisson became the first player since Serena Williams to be ranked outside the Top 300 to beat multiple Top 10 opponents at the same event. Williams did at Chicago in 1997. But despite such astonishing feats, why didn’t she receive a wildcard at the 2025 Wimbledon? The 138th edition of the Wimbledon Championships will be held from June 30 to July 13. As per the rules of this iconic grass court tournament, the wildcards, which were first implemented in this tournament in 1977, are selected by the committee of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

This year, eight women’s tennis players have been handed a wildcard. Although the two-time Wimbledon champion, Petra Kvitova, was featured in that list of eight, there was no place for Lois Boisson. Reacting to this, a renowned tennis journalist, Simon Cambers, tweeted, “Little surprised to see no @Wimbledon wildcard for Lois Boisson, after her run to the semis at @rolandgarros.” But what could be the probable reason for this snub?

Well, as per reports, although Lois Boisson soared to 67th in the singles ranking, the Wimbledon entry list cutoff was before her French Open dream run lifted her ranking. However, she has now entered the qualifying draw in the grass-court major using a special ranking of 153, which she earned due to a lengthy absence from the Tour due to injury. However, fans aren’t pleased to see this rising star forced to use her injury-protected ranking to enter Wimbledon qualifying. What are they saying, though?

Fans aren’t too pleased seeing Lois Boisson deprived of a wildcard at the 2025 Wimbledon

Following her impressive French Open run, Lois Boisson sky-jumped 296 places from 361 in the world to 65th in the singles ranking (although she has now dropped to 67). Seeing this massive rise, Naomi Osaka’s current coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, was heard saying, “She now has the ranking to access the biggest stages. A Wimbledon wild card might come. But no matter what, she’s already living her dream.” But eventually, despite her incredible performances on clay, she got snubbed! Reacting to this major snub, a fan tweeted, “Boisson robbed.”

Who are the ones among the women’s tennis players to receive the wildcards this year at Wimbledon? Other than Petra Kvitova, seven of these wildcards were given to British players, including Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Hannah Klugmann, Francesca Jones, Mika Stojsavljevic, Heather Watson, and Mingge Xu. Seeing this list featuring mostly British players, another fan tweeted, “What a pity! And a bid missed opportunity. several older uk players have had enough WCs I would say.“

Reacting to her heroics at the French Open, tennis legend Chris Evert stated, “We’re witnessing a star being born right in front of our eyes.” Lois Boisson’s dream was not only to reach the SF at a Grand Slam tournament, but she went all out to win it! She missed the chance at Roland Garros, can she get through the qualifiers and make yet another dream run at Wimbledon this time? Time will tell! But talking about her not getting a wildcard for the main draw, another fan wrote, “They gave a WC to Hariett Dart but not Lois Boisson 🤡🤡.”

Seeing her performances in those two weeks, former ATP pro, Sam Querrey said, “A year ago, she (Lois Boisson) suffered a serious knee injury, and today, she’s one of the best movers on tour..She’s a mix between Sam Stosur and Maria Sakkari. She’s strong, with huge leg muscles. She’s an incredible athlete. She has a good serve, a really strong forehand.” Not only him, but even Giles Simon stated that Boisson is really “pleasant to watch play.“ But sadly for her, she will now have to play qualifiers to book her spot in the main draw of this major tournament. If asked to describe this decision in one word, what would it be? “Poor,” a fan tweeted.

Despite defeating her by a comfortable margin, even Coco Gauff heaped praise on Lois Boisson after the match at Roland Garros. She said, “Lois is an incredible player, and for her to have the tournament that she had she has definitely proved she is one of the best players in the world, especially on clay and I’m sure we will have many more battles in the future – hopefully here.” Jessica Pegula was also among the ones to shower praise on this French player. But sadly, the player who literally ran the show for quite some time at Roland Garros has been deprived of receiving a wildcard at Wimbledon. “Well, France never gives UK so no way they will give her,” claimed a few. While tennis bigwig, Jon Wertheim, tweeted, “Is this not precisely the (rare) occasion that justifies a wild card…..A semifinalist in Major X might not make the main draw of Major X+1?” This is surely quite astonishing for all tennis fans. What are your thoughts on this snub, though?