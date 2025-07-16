“Proud” Taylor Townsend Recaps Wimbledon With a Twist—“Ain’t the Last Time”

It was a memorable campaign for Taylor Townsend at the Wimbledon Championships on many fronts. She made it to the main draw in singles after entering the tournament as a qualifier. Additionally, she reached the semifinals in women’s doubles but lost in the pre-quarterfinals of mixed doubles. Although she couldn’t replicate her title-winning performance shown last year, Townsend gave a good account of herself in all three formats. Recently, she reflected on her journey in the tournament.

Hours ago, Townsend dropped a new video on her Instagram handle. In that clip, she thanked her close ones for supporting her right throughout the tournament and also remembered her journey and the milestones achieved at Wimbledon. Townsend said, “Okay, you guys, it’s a wrap here at Wimbledon. Coming back as returning champions, didn’t get the job done yesterday in the semis but I’m super proud of the way we fought. I’ve had an amazing tournament, lots of firsts. First time ever being able to watch a match on the Centre Court, got to watch Kat win mixed doubles and first time ever qualifying here at Wimbledon in singles so I’m proud.”

Further, she went on to add, “I’m grateful, at first I was a bit bummed out about how I played but sometimes you have to take a step back and just have perspective. So I’m proud, I’m excited, I’m motivated to go back home and have a couple of days with my son and then we’re back on the road in DC. So this is a wrap for me but this ain’t the last time here at Wimbledon.”

Townsend returned to tennis after becoming a mother and has gone on to achieve much success on the doubles front. Additionally, she is also trying to set her footing in singles. This multifaceted approach might not earn results now, but Townsend will reap its benefits in the years to come.

Apart from her on-court commitments, Townsend also has to take care of her family. During an interview, she revealed how she balances personal and professional life.

Taylor Townsend on her motherhood alongside her career

Back in 2021, Townsend gave birth to her first son and remained away from tennis during that period. Subsequently, she returned to the sport the very next year and started focusing on doubles more than singles. Further, she even went on to win a couple of major titles, something that was strong proof of her rise.

Asked about balancing her duties alongside taking care of her son, Townsend said, “I feel like I’m much stronger now after having him than I was before. I think that’s because I changed and evolved as a person. I had to train, I had to gym, I had to do all these things and I have someone that was watching him, but I’m here, so how am I here? But I still don’t feel like I’m spending time with [him].”

Up next, Townsend is back to her favorite part of the season, the US Open swing. With the momentum being on her side, Townsend will look to continue her fine form going ahead and rise up the WTA rankings.