Queens Club Championship: Tatjana Maria Matches Serena Williams’ in a Unique Feat as American Dominance Ends

Can 37-year-old Tatjana Maria do anything wrong at the moment? The German star is in the final of the Queen’s Club Championships and is looking confident to win her first title in two years. She caused a massive upset by knocking out the 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the last four clash. What is interesting to note is that Maria entered the tournament in one of the worst phases of her career. Nonetheless, showing tremendous grit and determination, she matched none other than Serena Williams’ unique feat.

The 37-year-old was on a winless run from late March to early June, losing nine matches on the trot. But then she entered the Queen’s Club as a qualifier and has entered a different gear to reach the final. With this, she has become the oldest woman since Serena Williams to reach the final of a WTA tournament.

The American legend had done so at the ASB Classic in 2020 when she was 38 years old. Further, Maria knocked out as many as three top 20 players en route to her finals appearance. She defeated the likes of Karolina Muchova, Elena Rybakina, and Madison Keys earlier in the tournament.

Meanwhile, both Williams and Maria have a lot in common apart from becoming the oldest WTA finalists. They both are mothers to two daughters and even played against each other at the Australian Open in 2019 after becoming mothers. The American legend won that match easily in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, lasting just 49 minutes. Nonetheless, Maria has come a long way since that drubbing and will be eyeing the much-awaited WTA title at Queen’s Club.

At 37, Tatjana Maria has no plans of calling it quits. “I’m still here! And I’m living this dream with my family with me. … It’s a perfect example to never give up and always keep going,” Maria said, as she hopes to continue playing the sport. Meanwhile, Maria faces Amanda Anisimova in an exciting final battle tomorrow. Ahead of their clash, Anisimova had some kind words for her opponent.

Amanda Anisimova praises Tatjana Maria’s work-life balance

Despite being a mother to two daughters, Tatjana Maria is keen on bringing glory to her career and keeping on playing. Moreover, she has also involved her children in the sport, spurring their interest in tennis. Interestingly, her elder daughter, Charlotte, even plays the sport. Ahead of the summit clash tomorrow, Anisimova was impressed by how Maria managed the two parts of her life.

She said, “It’s incredible to see what she’s doing and her family is so cute, seeing her kids coming everywhere. It’s really special for her, and it’s going to be a great final.”

Tatjana Maria has traveled to the Queen’s Club with her daughters, and they’ll be cheering for their mother from the stadium tomorrow. Almost seven years back, Maria and Anisimova faced each other at the China Open, with the German star winning the match in three sets. While much has changed since then, Anisimova will be looking to avenge her defeat when they go up against each other tomorrow at the Queen’s Club Tennis Championships.