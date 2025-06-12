Queen’s Club Championships: Emma Raducanu vs Rebecca Sramkova; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

It has been a mix of good and bad for Emma Raducanu in 2025. Although she reached the third round of the AO this year before making it to the QFs in Miami, she has struggled to deliver on quite a few occasions. For example, on clay, her best record was reaching the R16 in Rome and Strasbourg. At the French Open, she faced an early exit at the hands of four-time champion Iga Swiatek. Before entering the grass court swing, she suffered yet another back spasm in training and, owing to this, just before the start of the Queen’s Club Championships, she was heard saying, “Of course, I want to win this tournament, like every tournament, but especially when it’s at home. But my expectations are pretty low, because I played points for the first time today, and I’ve had maybe two or three days on the grass courts, so it’s not been much.” However, despite all the concerns, she has got off to a winning start here, but can she now secure a spot in the QF for the second time this season after beating Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova in the R16 clash at the iconic Andy Murray Arena?

Emma Raducanu vs Rebecca Sramkova: Preview

Emma Raducanu will be entering this match following her 6-1,6-2 win against the Spaniard Cristina Bucsa in the previous round. Previously, Bucsa had defeated her in three sets at the 2025 Singapore Open. So, after successfully managing to take her revenge on the Spaniard in just 64 minutes, Raducanu said, “I must say I was quite locked in today. I’m very pleased with my performance. I was a little bit nervous for sure at the beginning, it was my first time playing on this court, in Queens in London. The support was incredible.” However, having said that she also admitted that she’s still trying to find her groove on this surface, and there are certain shots that she feels she’s still a bit late. So, work is still in progress, but can she overcome the challenge from the ‘Giant Slayer’?

via Imago

Rebecca Sramkova’s best performance this season came at the Merida Open Akron, where she reached the QF. This will be her fourth R16 appearance this season, and guess what? Sramkova is entering this contest after her surprising victory against the reigning Wimbledon champion, Barbora Krejčíková. She defeated her by 6-4,6-3 in her previous match, and this straight-set victory against the Czech will definitely do wonders for her confidence before facing the 2021 US Open champion in the next round.

Raducanu vs Sramkova: Head-to-Head

Has Emma Raducanu ever faced Rebecca Sramkova in her career before? Well, the answer is no, and hence their H2H record is at 0-0. Raducanu will get the support from the home crowd in this match, but Sramkova will be keen to take down another ‘Big Fish‘ in this tournament. Who has the real edge in this epic battle?

Prediction: Raducanu will win this match in straight sets

Despite having a “low” expectation in this tournament, Raducanu got off to a strong start. Emma Raducanu is currently ranked 37th in the world and if she gets through to the SF of the Queen’s Club Championships, then she will have a good chance of returning to the Top 30 of the WTA Rankings and this would then also secure a seeding at Wimbledon for the Brit (if she manages to stay there until the end of this month). So, there is a lot at stake for Raducanu in this tournament. So, considering this extra bit of motivation along with the home support, I feel it’d be a bit difficult for Rebecca Sramkova to take her down in this match.

Emma Raducanu has a win-loss record of 14-11 this season, while it’s 11-15 for the Slovakian tennis star. Now, if we shift our focus to their playing styles, Rebecca Sramkova is known for her smooth, hard-hitting style of play. She has a strong backhand and can also utilize her tweeners quite effectively. Her unwavering determination to overcome challenges often makes it a bit difficult for her opponents. But will Raducanu succeed in beating this challenger? I guess, yes!

Raducanu is known for her strong two-handed backhand and aggressive, early ball-striking ability. She is particularly adept at hitting the ball early on the forehand side, hitting deep and hard with good timing and hand skills. Emma Raducanu loves keeping her opponents deep in the court by taking these early shots and hitting them down the line, whilst attacking short second serves by going for return winners. Other than her exceptional court coverage ability, she is also known for her impressive tactical acumen. So, if we consider all these things, Raducanu seems to be a clear favorite in this match, especially on her home soil, despite knowing what Sramkova did in her previous match.