Queen’s Club Championships: Qinwen Zheng vs McCartney Kessler; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

Qinwen Zheng became the second Chinese player in the Open Era to reach the QF in the women’s singles event at the French Open (after Li Na in 2011). However, her journey was cut short by the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka. Talking about that match, Zheng said, “I blew so many chances during the match. I did learn a lesson from the defeat.” Lessons learned! All she now wants is to keep her calm and control her nerves whenever she faces a similar situation. Next up for her is the Queen’s Club Championship, where the women’s event has returned after a gap of almost 52 years. “I really look forward to playing at the Queen’s Club. I know it’s a club with great history and I’m thrilled that there is a women’s tournament here this year,” said the Chinese star. After receiving a bye in the first round, she’s all set to take on America’s McCartney Kessler in the R16. After making her WTA Tour debut in 2024, Kessler started the 2025 season with a bang! But can she beat someone who has reached at least the QF in five of her six tournaments?

Qinwen Zheng vs McCartney Kessler: Preview

The 2024 AO finalist, Qinwen Zheng, didn’t have a great start to her season this year. She was defeated in the second round of the 2025 AO by Germany’s Laura Siegemund. Following that, even in the Middle East swing, she failed to impress her fans and made two early exits from both the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. However, things started to change for Zheng from the ‘Sunshine Doubles’, as she reached the QFs in both Indian Wells and Miami. Even on clay, she reached the QF in Charleston, but her best result this season (so far) came in Rome, where she reached the SF. Zheng will be entering this contest following her 6(3)-7,3-6 to Sabalenka in the QF of the French Open.

With the third Grand Slam event (Wimbledon) knocking at the door, this tournament serves as a good preparatory stage for all the players. But how optimistic is Zheng about her chances on grass this season? Despite suffering first-round exits at Wimbledon in the last two editions, Qinwen Zheng claims, “I believe I can perform well on a grass court. Last year I was injured while playing at Wimbledon, and one year earlier I didn’t prepare well as I was working with a new team. I think I can be much stronger this year if I prepare well.”

via Imago Image Credits: Qinwen Zheng/Instagram

On the other hand, earlier this season, McCartney Kessler won her second career Hologic WTA Tour title by defeating Belgium’s Elise Mertens by 6-4,3-6,6-0 in the final of the 2025 Hobart International. Following that, her second-best performance this season came at the ATX Open, where she reached the final. However, over there, her dream run came to an end at the hands of the world number 3, Jessica Pegula. On clay, other than reaching the QF at the WTA 125K Saint-Malo, FR, Kessler failed to make an impact on the rest of the tournaments this year. She was defeated by Elena Gabriela-Ruse (ROM) by straight sets in the first round of the French Open.

But she has now made a strong start at the Queen’s Club Championships. Kessler defeated Francesca Jones (GBR) by 6-2,6-4 in her previous match. Can she overcome the massive hurdle in her next match?

Zheng vs Kessler: Head-to-Head

Qinwen Zheng has never faced McCartney Kessler in her career. So, currently their head-to-head record is at 0-0. This will be Zheng’s first match of the year on grass.

Prediction: Zheng will win this match in three sets

Qinwen Zheng is ranked fifth in the world, but guess what? That doesn’t mean it’d be a walk in the park for the Chinese against the number 42. Reason? Zheng has a win-loss record of 17-9 in 2025, with 0-0 on grass, while Kessler has an overall record of 22-14 this season, and she has already tested herself on this surface (1-0). Other than that, Zheng has lost six of her last matches on grass, and her best record at the Wimbledon Championships was reaching the third round in 2022. So, she is not a favorite when it comes to grass-court events (unlike hardcourts). But why is she still ahead in this battle against Kessler?

Although Kessler had a strong start to her season this year, she has failed to deliver in the last few tournaments. But on the other hand, it has been quite the opposite for Qinwen Zheng. So, I’m expecting her to make full use of her experience in this match and carry forward her deep run streak into this tournament as well.

Now, coming to their playing styles, McCartney Kessler plays an all-court game style, known for her strong forehand and ability to cover all corners of the court. She is also known for her aggressive baseline play and her incredible ability to turn defense into offense within the blink of an eye. Kessler often uses her delicate backhand slice to create breakpoints, and in addition to her baseline game, she also uses a slice backhand, a move she often employs on grass courts.

Qinwen Zheng is known for her powerful baseline game, particularly her forehand and aggressive style. She is also known for her on-court savvy and strategic play. Zheng has a good serve and a strong forehand in her arsenal. She also loves to hit the ball early and dictate the match from the baseliner. Her heavy topspins from both wings can trouble the American in this match. So, considering all these factors, I feel Zheng will secure a hard-fought victory in this match at the iconic Andy Murray Arena.