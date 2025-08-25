Roger Federer’s Ex-Coach Breaks Down the Big Test Venus Williams Could Face at the US Open

Remember the DC Open? Washington once again glowed with Venus Williams’ aura when Venus Williams returned to the tour after 16 long months away from competition, less than a year after enduring surgery for uterine fibroids. Now, the legend is set to write a new verse at Arthur Ashe Stadium, stepping into her Grand Slam comeback at 45 to meet Karolina Muchova, the fierce 2023 French Open runner-up and a two-time New York semi-finalist. Yet the question lingers in the air like a drumbeat: Does Venus still face towering hurdles before her walk into destiny? Roger Federer’s former coach, Paul Annacone, had his say.

At the Tennis Channel panel, Paul Annacone, Roger Federer’s former coach, dissected Venus Williams’ chances with surgical precision. “Venus is a strike and rhythm player. But when she uses that slice and she uses the topspin, look at the differential, the height over the net, what does that mean? That means it’s going to bounce higher on the top spin, going to get up nice and high,” he said, painting a vivid picture of the technical battle awaiting her.

Annacone didn’t stop there. He added another layer to the canvas: “And that’s good for Venus Williams to get the offense in. But look at the difference in the bounce height for Venus Williams. She’s going to have to navigate a 19 inch difference between these two. And that’s going to be very difficult.” His words carried weight, almost like a warning bell for the veteran. The physical demands of handling those oscillating spins at 45 years old will test her body, her instincts, and her unshakable will.

He pressed further, hammering home the challenge: “The topspin is much more easy to hit for the rhythm players. But it’s 21 miles an hour faster. So again breaking rhythm. And that’s what players like this are so good at.” In those words lies the crux of the struggle, Muchova’s ability to shatter tempo, to dismantle rhythm, to make even the most decorated warriors stumble.

And yet, Annacone balanced critique with admiration. “I just wonder for Venus, will she be able to handle the speed difference and the variation of the bounce between the slice and the topspin? It’s a tough task for Venus Williams because of that. But look, she’s a great player. She can adapt. But Muchova to me, like I said, one of my favorites on both tour,” he reflected. Even in his caution, there was respect, respect for a champion who has rewritten rules for decades and continues to battle when most of her contemporaries have long stepped away.

Venus Williams’ tale is laced with milestones etched in fire. She reached the US Open final on her debut in 1997, before many of today’s stars were even born. This year, remarkably, marks the 25th anniversary of her first singles title.

Just weeks ago in Washington, she returned after a long layoff since Miami 2024 and became the oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match since Martina Navratilova in 2004. Now, 28 years after her teenage debut at Flushing Meadows, she walks back to Arthur Ashe Stadium, facing Muchova, the younger lioness with everything to prove.

Through those decades, Venus has left an empire of legacy behind her, seven Grand Slam singles titles, two US Opens, five Wimbledons, and 14 doubles crowns with Serena. Now, at 45, the whispers grow louder: will she finally call time on her saga? But she isn’t finished: not yet. Ahead of the US Open, Venus made clear her intent to play the Slam, to fight again under the lights where her legend was born.

Venus Williams voiced her thoughts ahead of facing Muchova

At Flushing Meadows, Venus Williams stood tall, embracing both the weight of history and the thrill of her return. She admitted she may not have played as much as her rivals, yet promised to give nothing short of her full self when she steps back on court in what already feels like an emotional homecoming.

“I want to be my best and that’s the expectation I have for myself, to get the best out of me, and that’s all any player can ask for,” Williams declared. Her words echoed with the same conviction that, back in 2000, saw her become the first Black woman since Althea Gibson in the 1950s to claim Wimbledon glory.

With honesty, she acknowledged the challenge ahead: “I haven’t played as much as the other players, so it’s a different challenge when you’re dealing with that. So I’m just trying to have fun, stay relaxed, and be my personal best.”

Yet retirement is nowhere on her horizon. “I think I’ll always play tennis,” she smiled. “It’s in my DNA. So it doesn’t matter if it’s now or 30 years from now, God willing, I’ll be here, we’ll all be here, we’ll all be hitting balls.”

Now, as the lights blaze and the crowd roars, the question lingers: can Venus defy the odds and conquer Karolina Muchova under the New York night sky?

