“Scared” Emma Raducanu Gets Honest on Facing Ben Shelton & Others Ahead of US Open

Emma Raducanu shows up at the 2025 US Open feeling a blend of excitement and a bit of nervousness. Even though her recent run at the Cincinnati Open wrapped up with a close third-round loss to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka—a tough three-hour match that came down to tiebreaks—she’s had moments this season that really highlight the resilience we saw during her 2021 US Open win. Even though she just missed getting a seed for the singles draw, Raducanu is now turning her attention to an exciting mixed doubles partnership with Carlos Alcaraz. This wildcard duo is sure to grab the attention of fans!

The updated mixed doubles event is a standalone $1 million competition that gives Raducanu a shot at bringing back her New York magic, even if it’s in a format she’s not used to. Even with all her excitement, Emma Raducanu has a particular worry: those powerful serves from male players, especially Ben Shelton.

According to Express, she opened up about her fear, saying, “I think I’m most scared to play certain shots. Ben Shelton’s serve, that scares me. That’s probably one in particular. And then obviously all the guys. It’s very difficult to return their serves. Reilly Opelka? He’s serving from a stepladder. It’s incredible. But of course I’m very excited. It’s such a unique opportunity, and I think a lot of the females will probably be feeling the same way.”

The British tennis star’s playful tone hides a real issue; the big difference in power between men’s and women’s serves in mixed doubles can often put female players at a disadvantage. Shelton, with his 150 mph rockets, and Opelka, standing tall at 6’11” and delivering some serious serves, really show the kind of physical challenge that Raducanu and her fellow players have to get used to.

Raducanu’s worries really point to a bigger issue in mixed doubles, where being in the right spot and having fast reflexes are super important. In singles, players get to set their own pace, but in doubles, it’s all about those quick reactions to what the other team is throwing at you. Raducanu gets this and shares her thoughts with a nice mix of humor and honesty.

So, when the Brit first shared that she’d be joining this event alongside the Spaniard, it really got people talking about their dating rumors in the community.

The chemistry between Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has said that Emma Raducanu will be “the boss” in their exciting mixed doubles partnership at the 2025 US Open, highlighting their fun and competitive vibe. The five-time Grand Slam champion shared that he made a “special request” to partner with the 2021 US Open winner. He praised her as a “positive light to be around” and highlighted their great chemistry together.

Alcaraz jokingly mentioned, “I’m just gonna serve and I’m gonna pull myself away and I let her play. She will cover a lot of the court.” Fans have been buzzing about their partnership, which they’ve affectionately named “Alcaranu,” and it’s all thanks to the fun vibe they share off the court. People saw the duo practicing together at Wimbledon, and they had some fun moments during a joint Evian photoshoot.

This got everyone talking about a possible romance, but Raducanu quickly shut that down, saying, “We’re just good friends.” Alcaraz’s tactical flair combined with Raducanu’s resilience makes for an exciting duo, and they’re looking to turn that off-court chemistry into some serious success on the court.