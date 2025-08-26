Serena Williams Absent as Maria Sharapova Cheers On Venus Williams at US Open

Venus Williams was struggling to keep up with Karolina Muchova in the first round of the 2025 US Open. After losing the first set with a score of 3-6, Williams demolished Muchova in the second set with 6-2. But in the end, Muchova won with the third set’s scoreboard reading 6-1, in favor of the 13th seed. Well, that’s what happens when one’s eyes search for their families in the stands, only to find them absent. Yes, we’re talking about Serena Williams’ absence from the US Open. But in her stead, there was another former star who kept cheering up for Venus Williams.

And she was none other than Serena Williams’ former rival, Maria Sharapova. The renowned journalist and tennis commentator, Jose Morgado, took to X and shared a visual of the Russian star sitting in the stands, watching the game between the older Williams sister and Muchova. The caption of the post read, “Maria Sharapova in the house watching Venus Williams.”

Well, Sharapova had to come and support Williams, following the kind of surprise her younger sister had for the Russian while introducing her into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. This wasn’t the first time the ‘Queen of the Court’ left her older sister to compete without cheering for her in the stands.

But to be fair, Williams always knew that she wouldn’t get to share the court at the US Open with her sister since 2023. After losing the opener to Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open, Williams said, “I was very much aware that Serena wouldn’t be playing the tournament, so I think I was okay.” With her mind on Serena’s retirement, the older sister claimed, “I’ve had a chance to get used to that idea even before she retired. I kind of knew that was coming.”

But that’s not all! Earlier in July, while discussing her return at the DC Open, Venus Williams opened up about her feelings on her sister’s absence. Let’s see what she had to say, shall we?

Venus Williams gets honest about Serena Williams’ absence from the Grand Slam

Reacting to a video of Serena Williams swinging a racquet, Venus expressed that her sister’s return would certainly make her happier. She said, “I keep saying to my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she was here. Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her. But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know.”

The 43-year-old former tennis star claimed that she was evolving away from the sport. She has already achieved a lot, including 23 Grand Slam titles and 14 doubles titles with Venus. But what’s she going to do in the future, outside of the tennis court? Venus responded to that with, “I don’t know what she’s going to do. I don’t ask those questions. I think we always hit the ball, because that’s who we are. We’re always hitting.”

Nevertheless, the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium didn’t fail to cheer for Venus Williams. But her loss at the hands of the Czech tennis star was a disappointing reality. Now, the question is – Will Venus Williams continue to compete in the tennis world? While you ponder that, take a look at EssentiallySports’ live blog for the US Open to stay tuned to everything that’s happening at Flushing Meadows.