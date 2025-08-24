Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova Engage in Cheeky Banter at Tennis Hall of Fame Ceremony

Back in 2004 when a 17 year Maria Sharapova beat the two time defending champion at Wimbledon the entire world pitted the two athletes against each other, so the rivalry was partly projected onto them. Understandably, this animosity seeped into the player’s relationships with each other and both Williams and Sharapova were seen making snide comments about one another over the years, lending to the tense atmosphere. However, in a very emotional turn of events, and what seems to be a full circle moment in this 20-year-long rivalry, Maria Sharapova was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame by none other than Serena Williams.

When Williams was called on to present Sharapova with the honour, the entire crowd began to applaud resoundingly, but most of all Sharapova, who can be seen genuinely cheering and hooting for Serena as she takes the podium. Williams went on to make an incredibly emotional speech about the pairs rivalry, saying, “In 2004 when Maria was just 17 years old, she stunned the world and won Wimbledon. To this day she calls it the highlight of her career, and to this day I call it one of my hardest losses. The match didn’t just make her a champion, it actually made her a star, it launched one of the most talked about and controversial rivalries in tennis. Every time we faced each other, atmosphere shifted, it was thick, tension was real, fire was real,” Williams said, painting a picture of that era in tennis where even the commentators added fuel to the fire.

However, Williams took control of the podium with some levity and adding to her thoughts about the shifting atmosphere, “And honestly you could feel it, and by the way, you could hear it, with all Maria’s grunting, not mine, yours, I was just copying you.” Williams added, clocking Sharapova in the cloud in a moment of playful banter. However, she ended on a really poignant note, putting the whole thing into context once and for all, “But behind all of that fire was something else, Even though we didn’t talk about it, maybe we really couldn’t back then, we really respected each other immensely.” And with that one line, Williams said all that needed to be said, culminating in the perfect moment, and way for Sharapova to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

via Getty LONDON – JULY 3: Maria Sharapova of Russia poses with her trophy after she won against Serena Williams of USA (R) in the ladies final match at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship on July 3, 2004 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in LondonSharapova won 6-1 6-4. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

This is a developing story…