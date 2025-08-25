Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova’s Iconic US Open Looks Still Stand Out for Russian WTA Pro in an Honest Confession

The likes of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova redefined how tennis was played. Be it their aggressive styles or their eye-catching outfits, the two were a treat to watch on the court. While they excelled in their careers, the duo also had an incredible rivalry, often meeting in the business end of the tournaments. Recently, the two made the headlines as Sharapova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, with Williams introducing her. It was a wholesome moment that won the hearts of tennis fans worldwide. Amid this, Russian star Mirra Andreeva made another interesting revelation about the duo.

Recently, Andreeva was involved in a fun conversation alongside Naomi Osaka at the US Open. During that conversation, Osaka asked Andreeva about picking the iconic tennis outfit. Well, who can forget Williams and Sharapova’s outfits during their playing days?

The Russian sensation replied, “Maria Sharapova’s dress when she won US Open and one more, Serena’s outfit with like Jeans skirt and like, black long boots. For me, it was like one of the best, I think in tennis history for now.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andreeva was referring to Sharapova’s outfit during the 2006 US Open. It was an all-black kit specifically for the night matches and inspired by Audrey Hepburn’s iconic “little black dress” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Meanwhile, during the 2004 US Open, Williams put on calf-hugging zip-up shoe covers with an elegant Nike outfit, which Andreeva was in awe of.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Further, Williams has also been named a fashion icon. She was the first athlete to win this award, the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Fashion Icon award. “My dream of owning my own brand, S by Serena, has become a reality … I have had so much fun learning my style and allowing it to change as my life has evolved, but I’ve always held one thing true: Fashion is for everyone, no matter your size, race, or income,” she said, after winning this award.

AD

On the tennis front, Sharapova was the latest inductee into the Tennis Hall of Fame. During that ceremony, Williams had some kind words for her rival.

Serena Williams surprises Maria Sharapova during her induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

While the two were fierce rivals during their playing days and hardly gave anything away, their friendship has evolved massively since. After their successful playing careers, both have gone on to achieve big successes in the business world. Additionally, they are often spotted at events together, and Sharapova was in for a surprise when Williams introduced her during the Hall of Fame induction.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Congratulating Sharapova, Williams said, “Last night—I flew to Rhode Island for Maria Sharapova. Maria’s career as her dad put it yesterday—started with me and last night ended with me inducting her into the tennis hall of fame. I’m probably the last person you expected to see standing here tonight. Honestly, a few years ago, I would’ve said the same thing. But years after getting to know her better, we now call each other friends.”

It was a celebration of rivals turned into friends as Sharapova made her way to the Tennis Hall of Fame. What is the best moment that you have witnessed in their rivalry? Let us know your views in the comments below.