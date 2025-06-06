Serena Williams Announces Cryptic New Life Update Amid French Open Chaos

Is Serena Williams a perfectionist? Earlier in her career, she used to say, “I’m a perfectionist. I’m pretty much insatiable. I feel there are so many things I can improve on.” Talking about her relentless chase for perfection, she once shared a story, “I remember learning to write my alphabet for kindergarten and not doing it perfectly and crying all night. I was so angry about it. I’d erase and rewrite that A over and over, and my mother let me stay up all night while my sisters were in bed. That’s always been me.” She always wanted to be great and perfect! However, with time, she has now understood that at times it’s okay to be not perfect. One just needs to keep going! Highlighting the same motto through a recent social media post, the tennis star announced a cryptic new life update. What’s it, though?

When did Serena Williams learn that she doesn’t have to be perfect all the time? Well, first and foremost, she learned it through her game. If we go back to her second-round match against Tamara Zidansek at the 2020 AO. Although she won the match by 6-2,6-3, Williams had committed quite a few unforced errors. It was also her 400th Grand Slam singles match at that time! After the match, during the press conference, she said, “I was making a lot of errors. Definitely, probably the most errors I’ve made since the start of the year. So, just having to say, ‘Okay, not every match is going to be perfect‘, how to work through that. I hadn’t done that since September. It was just kind of working through that and getting through that.“

Then, motherhood has also helped her understand how she can’t always excel in perfection! Previously, during an interview with Glamour, while sharing her thoughts about moms feeling the pressure to be “perfect” all the time, Serena Williams said, “Yeah, you don’t have to be. But no matter what I’ve heard, and no matter how many times people have told me, ‘You don’t have to be perfect,‘ and I say, ‘I know that,‘ every time [I still feel I] have to be perfect. It’s just what us moms do, which makes me respect moms so much. My mom, and all the women out there who have done it before, I’m just like, ‘Wow, you guys are amazing.’“ So, although Williams may not chase perfection every time nowadays, it seems perfection keeps on chasing the tennis legend.

Talking about this perfection, amid the 2025 French Open, Serena Williams shared a very interesting tweet. She wrote, “You don’t have to be perfect. Just unstoppable. 💪🏾 #JustGettingStarted.” What did she hint at? Is there a new business venture coming in, or are we going to see some more investment in women’s sports? Well, if we check out her social media accounts, on IG she shared a story that highlighted one of her tweets, where she shared a few pictures with the caption, “At @SuperReturn sharing how @serenaventures is building with intention through our Fund I. We invest in true diversity, backing underrepresented founders who are turning bold ideas into unstoppable companies.“

For those unaware, Serena Williams founded the capital firm, Serena Ventures, in 2014, and its motto is “to ignite change by investing in opportunities that make everyday lives of everyday people better.” In the coming weeks, Berlin will host more than 5500 senior GPs and LPs with $50trn in AUM for over 70 countries at SuperReturn International 2025. Highlighting the opening program is Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, mother of two, entrepreneur, and investor. Williams began actively investing in 2009, and she has continued investing and has seen closely how the startups have impacted everyday lives over this period. She has now been able to multiply that effort with 17 unicorns throughout her personal portfolio.

But what did she hint at with that hashtag? Well, in her second IG story, she shared a post from Forbes, which was captioned, “At the #ForbesIconoclast Summit, Mark Shapiro, president and managing partner at WME Group, and president and COO at TKO, Bela Bajaria, CCO at @Netflix, Brett Thomas, co-founder and managing partner at CAVU Consumer Partners, Beth Ferreira, managing partner at Serena Ventures, Sander Gerber, CEO and CIO at Hudson Bay Capital, and Victor Khosla, founder and CIO of Strategic Value Partners, spoke about the entertainment business and investing. (Photos: Jamel Toppin for Forbes).“

The post shared a quote from Beth Ferreira, “What we really like is product-founder fit..because it’s very hard to start a company.” Although it’s not clear what exactly Serena Williams tried to give a hint at, these posts mainly seem to be related to her business. So, let’s wait a bit till she comes up with further classifications, but till then, let’s take a look at some of her recent adorable moments with her daughter, Adira.

Serena Williams’ late-night adventure with Adira in Berlin

Serena Williams welcomed her first daughter, Olympia, on September 1, 2017, and then in August 2023, she gave birth to her second child, Adira. Although motherhood has taught her that she can’t be perfect all the time, despite her relentless tries, Williams claims, “As a mom, I’m actually way more active than what I was during tennis.“

Highlighting the same activeness, recently, she shared a glimpse of a late-night moment with Adira from their Berlin trip. She shared a video clip where she was seen following her little daughter in the corridors of their hotel. Although it seemed the little kid had fun while making her mother chase, the mom? Well, Serena Williams captioned that post with, “Can you believe this little cutie @adiraohanian had me out at 1 A.M last night, hopping around the streets of Berlin? Jet lag is real.”

Seeing this post, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, dropped a comment saying, “Papa said Go to bed, little girl!” From her playing days to managing different business ventures after her retirement and maintaining a balance with her family life, it seems Serena Williams leaves no stone unturned when it comes to showcasing her dedication to the same. What do you think she possibly hinted at with that cryptic hashtag?