Serena Williams Announces Exciting Update in Personal Message to Fans

Tennis legend Serena Williams has time and again expressed her love for interacting with her fans. She enjoys engaging with fans on social media. In fact, we often see her sharing updates with her fans on social media, particularly about her family and personal life. Be it sharing her fitness routines, talking about mental health, or giving a few advice to the working moms, she is always there for her close fans. Social media plays a big role in bridging the gap between her and her fans. In 2017, during an interview with USA Today, she spoke about why social media matters. What did she say, though?

Serena Williams believes it’s really awesome to have the opportunity and platform to express our feelings and speak up for social issues, or to advocate for what’s right, as well as to address the bad things. “Now you just open up your phone and you can say something, or you can post something, or you can shoot a video. It can reach so many people and impact so many lives by just taking 10 seconds,” said Williams. In order to get closer to her die-hard fans, Williams has now come up with a new thing on Instagram.

She recently uploaded a video clip on her Instagram stories. In that clip, she announced, “Hey, everyone, welcome to my subscriptions. I’m trying something new. So, bear with me. I wanted to give a few people like a different look and an exclusive look at little things behind the scenes. Some things that I do, some motivational things, some fun things.” In the captions, she asked her fans to follow her and head over to her page for exclusive content and click the ‘Subscribe’ option.

Talking about sharing some interesting daily updates with her fans, just a few days ago, she shared a video clip where she was seen enjoying a make-up session conducted by her two daughters, Olympia and Adira. Then, a few days later, she shared glimpses of her workout session with her fans on IG with the caption, “Working out and working on my angles.“

For most athletes, we are usually used to seeing a noticeable physical decline after their retirement, but for Serena Williams, that’s not the case; she still resembles a temple of fitness. Some of the fans even got stunned seeing her pictures on IG, where she was seen flaunting her sculpted and toned abs. Talking about fitness, she recently also shared two new IG stories, and guess what? In the first one, she was seen enjoying her running session. She claimed running is her new favorite thing, and she always loved running. Then in the second one, she shared a picture where she was seen flaunting her abs.

Be it sharing her adorable moments with her daughters on social media or showcasing her incredible fitness routines, this 43-year-old super mom never fails to impress her fans on social media. However, despite all the good things about social media, she always takes some extra caution when it comes to her kids using any of these platforms.

Serena Williams shares her thoughts on kids using social media

In September 2024, while talking about Olympia, Serena Williams revealed that she doesn’t allow her young daughter on “certain” social media platforms. She claimed that she wants to ensure her little girl is protected from the “scary” online world and also spoke about her plans to take things a little slow when it comes to her access to electronics. This thing popped up shortly after her close friend, Kim Kardashian, revealed she got her young son to sign a strict contract before agreeing to let him have his own YouTube Channel.

Even this year in February, Williams shared her thoughts on her kids using social media and spoke about how important it is for social media to be a safe place for kids. She said, “As a parent, I of course worry about my kids one day getting on social media. As an investor, I am always looking for technology that helps navigate that.” In that same conversation, she spoke about how Zigazoo, a child-safe social media platform, can remove all these worries and make social media a safer place for the kids.

What does her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have to say on this topic surrounding the usage of social media, though? Well, last year in an interview, even Ohanian also spoke about how the couple keeps a tight check on the internet usage of their daughter, Olympia. During a conversation on Jay Shetty’s podcast, he said that the only time he allows Olympia ever to be online is when she plays Roblox with either her parents or her school friends.

Despite being an internet entrepreneur himself, he claimed, “I would like to put off social media. Yes, our kids have social media accounts, it’s run by us…“ So, despite being so active on social media, sharing updates with their fans through their accounts, both Williams and Ohanian are well aware of its good and bad. Share your thoughts on the latest update put on by Serena Williams on her IG account.