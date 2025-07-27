brand-logo
Serena Williams’ Bestie Announces Third Baby With Husband David Lee in Surprise Picture Reveal

BySupriyo Sarkar

Jul 26, 2025 | 10:22 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Just last month, Caroline Wozniacki lit up Instagram with a sun-soaked carousel, her glowing baby bump framed by sea and sky, captioned simply, “Nothing beats summer with the family.” Fans reveled in the picture-perfect warmth, while her close friend, former World No. 1 Serena Williams, poured love into the moment, writing, “Love you.” That radiant snapshot of joy now feels prophetic, as Caroline steps into an even brighter chapter, welcoming baby No. 3 with husband David Lee. With a heartfelt message, she turns that summer glow into a deeper, fiercer light, a mother’s pride, a family’s song, and a champion’s ever-growing legacy. 

Caroline Wozniacki has embraced a beautiful new chapter in her life. The 35-year-old tennis star announced on Saturday, July 26, through IG that she and her husband, David Lee, welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Max Wozniacki Lee. 

She shared a heartwarming photograph of their older children, Olivia, 3, and James, 2, cradling their newborn brother. Alongside the picture, Wozniacki wrote, “Max Wozniacki Lee, born July 26, 2025!” and added, “Mom and baby are healthy and our family couldn’t be happier! ❤️✨.”

The post drew a wave of love from the sports world. Anastasia Pivovarova commented, “Congratulations 😍 What a lovely family ❤️🥰🫠,” while Donna Vekić filled the section with red heart emojis. The Tennis Channel joined the celebration, writing, “Congrats Caro ❤️,” and even the Australian Open’s official Instagram chimed in with, “So sweet. Congratulations 💙💙💙.”

Wozniacki had first shared the news of her pregnancy back in April with a joyful Instagram reveal. In that post, she included a sweet family picture and captioned it, “Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon! 👶🏼,” humorously noting that she and Lee would soon be outnumbered by their children.

Now, with Max’s arrival, her family’s love story expands, one that shines with joy, unity, and the warmth of a champion’s heart.

