Serena Williams’ BFF Lewis Hamilton Fires off Powerful 4-Word Tribute After Coco Gauff’s French Open Triumph

Tributes have been pouring in for Coco Gauff moments after her sensational win. The World Number 2 won her maiden French Open title, defeating the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set match. The American sensation came back strongly after losing the opening set to prevail in the contest. Not only the tennis world but also other renowned personalities across the globe congratulated Gauff for her efforts. Among them was Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton is not unknown to the tennis world, as he shares a wonderful bond with the Williams sisters, Serena and Venus. Additionally, he has also been spotted attending some major tournaments and is a fan of the sport. On this occasion, he was left impressed with Coco Gauff’s amazing performance against Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash.

Hamilton took to his official Instagram handle and reshared Gauff’s post about her French Open triumph. In that picture, Gauff could be seen embracing the trophy, which was her maiden Grand Slam triumph in Paris. Additionally, Hamilton shared a wonderful 4-worded congratulatory message for the American sensation, saying, “Huge. Well done @cocogauff.” Subsequently, Gauff also reshared Hamilton’s tribute for her on her Instagram story, acknowledging the message from the Formula 1 legend.

via Imago June 8, 2025, Paris, Celestynow, France: COCO GAUFF of USA with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen trophy after winning women s singles of French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris. Place de la Concorde in Paris. Paris France – ZUMAc278 20250608_zsp_c278_035 Copyright: xMarcinxCholewinskix

It was an emotional win for Gauff, after she had come agonizingly close to winning this title back in 2022. That year, she reached the final of the French Open, but lost out to Iga Swiatek in the summit clash. However, on this occasion, she made sure to close out the opportunity and lift her maiden French Open trophy.

Meanwhile, Gauff was thankful to her parents for their unwavering support right throughout the tournament. After her win, she made a heartening revelation about them.

Coco Gauff credits her parents for French Open triumph

Moments after winning the championship point, Gauff proceeded to the stands and gave a tight hug to her parents, who were present to cheer for her. The duo had made several sacrifices to ensure Gauff could pursue her tennis career, and it was because of them that she could follow the path to success.

Paying a tribute to their contribution to her career, Gauff said, “You know, they’re definitely someone who listens to my opinion the most, and I think sometimes we hear crazy stories of tennis parents and all that, and I can say I don’t relate to that. I have my physio, but you know, being in a team full of men, I was like, I need some estrogen and some female energy here, so I asked my mom to go. You know, women just notice more things. They put so much sacrifice into this, so I’m glad that I get to experience it with them.”

Meanwhile, Gauff will have little time to soak in the success of her French Open triumph, as the grass-court season begins. She will look to replicate her success at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, beginning in a few weeks.