Serena Williams’ Childhood Coach Picks His Only Favorite Between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek as the Two Collide

Tensions are high at the French Open as the last four take their place in the semifinals! Adding excitement, top WTA rivals Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are set to battle on a Grand Slam stage for the first time since the 2022 US Open. Back then, Iga won and went on to claim the title. Will history repeat itself this year? Rick Macci has some thoughts.

The renowned coach, famous for training Serena and Venus Williams at ages 10 and 11, stays sharp on tennis news. With both former World No. 1s ready to face off on Court Philippe-Chatrier for a spot in the final, Macci believes he knows who might win.

He wrote on X on June 5, “On paper Sabalenka is the favorite. Seeding wise Sabalenka is the favorite. Power wise Sabalenka is the favorite. Past 2 months Sabalenka is the favorite. Iga was my pick even when everybody said toasted and a pretender but she is in the semis and a real contender.” But why?

Aryna’s form this season has been consistent. She holds an impressive 39-6 win-loss record (86%) and has won three titles: Brisbane International, Miami Open, and Madrid Open (her third there, tying Petra Kvitova’s record). She also reached the Australian Open final and the Italian Open quarterfinals. Sabalenka’s strong play across surfaces keeps her at World No. 1.

Iga Swiatek hasn’t won a title this season, but don’t count her out! She leads Sabalenka 8-4 in head-to-head matches, winning three of their last four. On clay, she’s 5-1 against the Belarusian and is the three-time defending French Open champion since 2022, earning the nickname ‘Queen of Clay.’

But Macci sees a way Sabalenka could still win. He explained, “The key with Sabalenka and Iga will be the second serve of Iga and if Aryna enjoys breakfast lunch and Dinner she will most likely be the Winner but Iga now has confidence like Sinner. @SabalenkaA” Time will tell who prevails.

Both have impressed at Roland Garros. Sabalenka hasn’t dropped a set this tournament. She’s played six finals this year, including a Grand Slam final. She stayed calm in her quarterfinal win over Qinwen Zheng, taking it in straight sets. What do they say about meeting for the 13th time? The stage is set for an epic showdown.

Aryna Sabalenka prepares to face his biggest rival

The Belarusian is riding high on confidence as she chases her maiden Roland Garros title. After a strong quarterfinal win over Qinwen, she told the WTA website, “I love tough challenges. I think these are the matches where you actually improve as a player and where you get much stronger. And I’m always excited to face someone strong and then someone who can challenge me.” With an impressive Grand Slam record of 89-24 (.788), second only to Iga’s .830, Sabalenka is ready to fight tooth and nail. “I go out there and I fight, and I’m ready to leave everything I have to get the win,” she said.

On the flip side, Swiatek is feeling the heat as the three-time defending champion. But her last two matches have shown her grit and passion. She made a thrilling comeback against Elena Rybakina and then crushed Elina Svitolina 6-1, 7-5, extending her French Open winning streak to 26 matches. Swiatek even finished with three consecutive aces, showing she means business. After the match, she said, “It’s always a challenge playing Aryna. She has a game for every surface.”

The Pole knows what it takes to win. “I need to focus on myself, do the work, be brave with my shots and go for it. I’ll prepare tactically tomorrow but she’s been having a great season. It’s going to be tough match but I’m happy for the challenge,” she added with a mix of respect and excitement.

Now, all eyes will be on Court Philippe-Chatrier on May 5 as these two Grand Slam champions battle it out. Will Swiatek defend her crown for the fourth straight time, or will Sabalenka break through to her first Roland Garros final? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!