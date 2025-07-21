Serena Williams’ Classic US Open Look Gets 3-Word Message From American Grand Slam Champ

“In many ways for me, the tennis courts became my runway, and the U.S. Open was my own New York Fashion Week,” Serena Williams once declared while accepting the Fashion Icon award from the CFDA in 2023, long after she’d stepped away from the court. That honor wasn’t just deserved: it was destiny. From the bold black catsuit at Roland Garros 2017 to the unforgettable trench coat at Wimbledon 2008, Serena rewrote the rulebook of court couture. Now, in a fierce twist of style legacy, Taylor Townsend is stepping into that space, as Serena Williams’ iconic US Open look steals the American Grand Slam champ’s heart.

Taylor Townsend recently lit up her Instagram stories with a fierce nod to the queen of court fashion, Serena Williams. Sharing a throwback post from The Tennis Look Book, Townsend captioned it with unapologetic flair: “OG IT GIRLLLL”, tagging Serena and letting the world know where her style allegiance stands. The original post, dropped a day earlier, was dripping with nostalgia and reverence for a fashion moment that broke all the rules.

The post read: “When I say I love tennis fashion, I mean Serena Williams wearing faux-leather boots at the US Open.” It came with a bold caption: “Are the boots a yes or no? 🖤 Serena Williams wore these custom Nike boots during the warm-up at the 2004 US Open. She paired them with different looks, including a studded ‘Serena’ jacket, a black leather jacket, and her famous denim skirt. 📸🎥: gettyimages, unknown.”

