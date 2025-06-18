Serena Williams’ Daughters Take Up Important Role for Mom in an Adorable Moment

Motherhood can’t get any nicer for Serena Williams, can it? The American legend can often be seen winning the hearts of the fans with cute mother-daughter moments with her two daughters, Olympia and Adira. While Olympia has grown up and started taking on responsibilities, like chores (for which she gets paid $7), Adira can often be seen at her playful best. One such moment occurred earlier today, as the two girls took up a new role for their mother, and Williams couldn’t wait to share it with her fans.

Throughout her life, be it on the court or off it, the American legend has been a fashion icon. It could be seen from her unique looks and outfits at the tournaments. Take the example of her 2002 French Open outfit when she turned up in a green and yellow Puma skirt or her black catsuit at the same event in 2018. Post retirement, the 43-year-old has often been pictured at various events in full glam. However, on this occasion, her daughters turned makeup artists for Williams.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the American legend shared a sped-up clip of her sitting while her daughters gave her a makeover. “My glam team is back! They have such a fresh, young look they’re curating for me. Can’t wait to see how this turns out,” Williams wrote, as Adira and Olympia executed the task to perfection.

In the clip, Olympia could be seen applying the foundation on her mother’s cheeks while also doing her eyelashes. Meanwhile, Adira was at her playful best, trying her hand at various makeup tools before catching hold of the lipstick. Instead of applying it to her mother’s lips, Adira applied it to her lips in what was truly an adorable moment that fans couldn’t stop gazing at. As Williams gave her daughters some instructions, Adira continued her mischief and gave her mother a cat-like look with the eye pencil.

Meanwhile, Williams is truly having the time of her life along with her two daughters. During an interview, she opened up about being a mother to two daughters.

Serena Williams found the capacity to love more

Olympia was born in 2017 when Williams was still at the peak of her career. On the other hand, Adira came into this world after Williams had retired from her tennis career. Despite this stark difference, Williams managed her motherhood perfectly and made sure to give enough time to both her daughters.

Talking about being a mother to two daughters, Williams stated, “Olympia is always there for me. Then Adira came along … she is so special, so fun, so funny, so loving, so sweet and so strong!!! You see, God makes your heart get bigger. Because my love for Olympia has not dimmed. My heart simply now is doubled the size and I have a greater capacity to love more!”

The American legend can be truly seen enjoying her post-retirement life with her daughters by her side. What is your favorite moment of Williams along with her two daughters? Let us know your views in the comments below.