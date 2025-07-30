Serena Williams Ditches Venus Williams for Another Tennis Doubles Partner

While Serena Williams’ singles success has been monumental, her doubles exploits haven’t been much talked about. It looks as if her doubles success has been hiding behind her singles achievements, although she has won several big titles in that department. Throughout her career, Williams partnered with her elder sister, Venus Williams, to win an astonishing 14 Grand Slam doubles titles. Additionally, they also combined to win three Olympic gold medals. Despite being such a successful pair, Serena Williams made an interesting move recently as she ditched her sister for a young doubles partner.

After her retirement in 2022, Williams has spent quality time with her family. She is often seen hanging out with her children and teaching them valuable life lessons. On this occasion, she took to the tennis court with her younger daughter, Adira.

Sharing a glimpse of her practice session, Williams took to the court and played tennis with her daughter in her arms. It looked like Adira was getting some early lessons in the sport even before she picked up a tennis racket. In what was a cute mother-daughter moment, Williams showed off her old self as she moved side to side with her daughter to make the returns. Further, in the caption, Williams mentioned, “I never thought I would have to carry my doubles partner. Subscribe to watch an epic video of me practicing with @adiraohanian.”

Meanwhile, Williams has been a busy mom of late, teaching her toddler daughter some important lessons in life. A few weeks back, she was seen teaching Adira her trademark ‘Serena, Come On’ cheer as Adira got a glimpse of how to celebrate successes, just like how her mother did on the court. Further, speculations have been going on in the tennis circles about Williams’ comeback on the tour. During an interview, she made her feelings clear on her potential comeback to the sport.

Is Serena Williams making a tennis comeback?

Recently, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was seen practicing with her elder sister, Venus, before the latter’s comeback at the Citi Open. While Venus is still going strong in the tennis circuit, Serena called an end to her career three years ago. Despite this, rumors have been spreading that she will potentially make a comeback one day. However, she put those rumors to rest with a firm response.

Talking about her comeback, Serena Williams said, “I miss it a lot, with all my heart. I miss it because I’m healthy. If I couldn’t walk, or if I was so out of it, I wouldn’t miss it as much… I just can’t peel myself away from these children. Another reason I had to transition was that I wanted to have more kids. And I look at Adira, and I’m like, ‘Was it worth it?’ I thought about it the other day. I was like, ‘Yeah, it was worth it.’”

Nonetheless, Williams has ensured to pass her tennis knowledge to her daughters, Olympia and Adira. Her latest practice session with her younger daughter is strong proof that she would like her daughters to take up the sport in some capacity one day.