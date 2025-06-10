Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Breaks Down Jessica Pegula’s French Open Nemesis After a Crushing Upset

What if I say the 2025 French Open belongs to Lois Boisson as much as it meant to the winners, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff? Some stories don’t get defined by just titles and fame, but it’s more about winning the battles one by one and taking massive strides to accomplish dreams. Last year, the 22-year-old Boisson was ruled out of the French Open due to an ACL injury, but this year, she stunned everyone by defeating the likes of Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva on her way to the semifinals. From wildcard to French number one, the “Lois, Lois” chants at the Philippe-Chatrier portrayed the magnitude of her success in this tournament. She became the third player since 1980 to reach the SF at their maiden women’s singles main draw appearance since Monica Seles (1989) and Jennifer Capriati (1990). Interestingly, Boisson also became the first player outside the Top 300 in the WTA Rankings to beat multiple Top 10 players in a single tournament since Serena Williams (1997). She became the talk of the town in these two weeks, and now Williams’ ex-coach also shared his thoughts on this player.

After securing her spot in the SF by defeating the world number 6, Mirra Andreeva, by 7-6(6), 6-3, Lois Boisson made her intentions pretty clear. She claimed, “I think every kid who plays tennis has the dream to win a Grand Slam. I will go for the dream because my dream is to win it, not to be in the semi-final. So I will try to do my best for it.” For those who were calling her incredible run at the Roland Garros a “miracle,” she corrected them, saying that it’s the result of sheer hard work. What was the secret to her success, according to Williams’ ex-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou?

Well, in a recent IG reel, the Frenchman analyzed her incredible run, including her victory against the likes of Jessica Pegula, by saying, “I think what Lois Boisson has achieved is full of lessons. Lesson number one: Anything can happen. Anyone can beat anyone in tennis, which we knew theoretically. But until someone who’s ranked 360-something in the world beats, I mean, back-to-back world number 3 (Jessica Pegula), world number 6 and reaches the last stages of a Grand Slam. It’s just a theory until it’s made. Now it’s made! She believes she can do it, and she did from the start. Actually, she said it. She feels she’s able to beat anyone.“

Talking about the second lesson that the tennis world can learn from Lois Boisson’s performance at Roland Garros, Mouratoglou said, “Tennis is a mental game, and when you look at the matches, she has been the more stable emotionally.” He spoke about how stable Boisson has been all the time, and according to Patrick Mouratoglou, when a player achieves this mental stability during the matches, he/she always gets an edge over any other players. What about the third lesson?

“The role of the crowd. She’s at home. The crowd is fully behind her. When you don’t feel you have to deliver because your ranking is low, so you have nothing to lose and the crowd is behind you fully, then it’s incredible, the power of that.” The other lesson one can learn from her incredible run is knowing more about how she managed to do it. So, this is how Patrick Mouratoglou summed up her secret to success at Roland Garros.

Interestingly, after the fourth-round match, even America’s Jessica Pegula lavished praise on Lois Boisson. She hailed her on-court movement, good forehands, and her incredible ability to hit drop shots and slices. What about her chances of bringing more success in the near future? “If she plays like that, I think she will do well, especially on the clay. I don’t know how she does on other surfaces; I have no idea, but I would imagine clay is definitely going to be her best surface,” said Pegula. But that’s not all! Quite a few other tennis bigwigs have also commented on Lois Boisson’s incredible performance throughout the French Open.

Lois Boisson becomes the talk of the town after her dream run with wins against Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 French Open

Talking about Lois Boisson, tennis legend Jim Courier claimed that the world is witnessing her “becoming a star in front of our eyes.” He hailed her fearless brand of tennis and claimed, “She’s like an ice queen out there. She’s cold; she’s got a killer mentality.” Former ATP pro Sam Querrey claimed that Boisson is more like a “mix between Sam Stosur and Maria Sakkari.” She’s strong, with huge leg muscles, and also an incredible athlete with a really good serve and strong forehand. Gilles Simon also claimed that Boisson is very pleasant to watch playing.

According to Mats Wilander, “She was absolutely brilliant. Technically, she’s actually really good. Her forehand is incredibly good. She spins her forehand more than the average man does in the top 50, which you need some serious strength [to do]. She runs and moves unbelievably well. She has a beautiful sliced backhand and can hit aces. She has the whole game, so you wonder whether it’s just injury that’s kept her out of it or if it’s a mental thing. For me, she’s a top-20 player on any surface with that kind of game.“

Interesting Fact: With her wins against Jessica Pegula and others on her way to the SF of the French Open, the wildcard entrant, Lois Boisson, has jumped 296 places to reach her career high of 65.

Another tennis legend, Tim Henman, said it was truly phenomenal to see her put so much effort mentally, technically, and physically against someone like Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula. Even American legend John McEnroe claimed that he was “very impressed” with her performance at the French Open. What are your thoughts on Lois Boisson’s performance at the Roland Garros, though?