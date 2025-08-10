Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Breaks Silence on Naomi Osaka Backlash With Bold Statement

Naomi Osaka is riding a golden wave of form under fresh guidance, embracing a trial partnership with Tomasz Wiktorowski through the Canadian Open. Her dazzling surge ended in the Montreal final, yet she sensed the winds of change and boldly parted ways with Patrick Mouratoglou, a move she deemed the best path forward. So far, the gamble looks nothing short of inspired. In a twist of irony, the Frenchman, renowned for his legendary work with Serena Williams, had anticipated such a turn. Now, nearly a month since the split, Mouratoglou has broken his silence, offering unfiltered thoughts on Osaka, their parting, and the echoes it leaves behind.

In a recent Instagram post, Patrick Mouratoglou peeled back the curtain on one of the most telling moments of Serena Williams’ legendary career. The Frenchman shared a video with the caption, “Un 2013, after 10 years without winning Roland Garros, Serena didn’t even celebrate her victory. She looked at me and said: Now, let’s go win Wimbledon!”

It was the pure essence of a champion’s mind, victory savored for mere minutes before the hunger roared for the next conquest. Mouratoglou’s words painted the picture of a relentless competitor, a woman who could lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen and already set her eyes on the grass of London.

But as the post went viral, the conversation shifted in an unexpected direction. In the comment section, a fan decided to connect the dots, tagging Naomi Osaka and writing, “Coach is sending @naomiosaka a strong message—a VALID one. 🤧” That’s when Mouratoglou stepped in with clarity. “I have no message to send to Naomi except the ones I send to her directly. She is amazing and starts to perform in accordance with her qualities,” he replied. The response was short, but it carried the weight of mutual respect, no veiled criticism, just praise for a player he once guided.

That guidance, however, has already come to an end. After less than a year together, Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mouratoglou had decided to part ways. Their partnership began in September with high hopes, but last month, the former World No. 1 took to X to share the news. “Merci Patrick,” Osaka wrote. “It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I’ve ever met, and I’m sure I’ll see you around.” The Frenchman returned the kindness on Instagram, thanking her for the trust, the journey, and their work together. “I will always root for you,” he promised.

Speaking to CNN, Mouratoglou shed light on why the chapter closed so soon. “I wish we could have more time to solve it. But we didn’t, that’s life, and I have no regrets on that because that’s the rule when you work in high level. I mean, time is important, and you have to solve the problems fast. So I think that was the key that was missing. And when we stopped, I said to her, ‘I mean, I think you’re ready. If you find the person that will help you get back your efficiency during the matches, I think you’re ready to do great results right now, and I hope it’s going to happen very soon.’”

On the other hand, Patrick Mouratoglou knows better than most that such hunger comes with a cost. Serena Williams herself has hinted at it in the past — the sacrifices, the tunnel vision, the relentless pursuit that leaves little space for pause, even now, off the court.

It’s a truth that shaped her journey to 23 Grand Slam titles. And while Mouratoglou sees sparks of brilliance in Osaka, he also knows that kind of fire is rare. It burns differently, it demands everything, and once lit, it can set the world, and the tennis court, ablaze.

Brad Gilbert discusses Naomi’s errors during the Canadian Open final

Naomi Osaka walked into Montreal chasing a long-lost crown, but the Canadian Open final became Victoria Mboko’s coronation night. Under the lights and in front of a roaring home crowd, the 18-year-old turned the tide from the brink, storming back from a set down to topple the four-time Grand Slam champion 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. For Mboko, it was more than just the victory, it was the first WTA title of her blossoming career, draped in the colors of national pride. For Osaka, the 1,629-day wait since her 2021 Australian Open triumph stretched on.

The night was a battle of wills. Osaka’s firepower ignited early, striking like a veteran who has danced on tennis’ highest stages. But when the momentum shifted, Mboko did not flinch. With each rally, she pressed harder, drawing errors and seizing control. The crowd sensed history and poured its heartbeat into her every shot. When the final ball sailed out, the stadium erupted into a deafening ovation that seemed to lift the trophy before Mboko even touched it.

Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, captured the essence on X: “Tremendous fighting and defense from Vicky Mboko, Double Osaka made ton of errors the last set and half, awesome 👏 to see the crowd in Montreal absolutely 💯 rocking.” His words mirrored the pulse of the night: grit, resilience, and an audience that became a weapon in itself.

For Mboko, raising that silverware was more than a personal milestone. It was her city’s moment, a night when Montreal claimed her as its own. The victory stitched her name into Canadian tennis lore, each cheer sealing her legacy’s first chapter.

For Osaka, the road remains rugged, but her gaze now turns toward New York. A two-time US Open champion, she knows the path to glory. The question now lingers like a challenge in the air: Will she rise again under the bright lights of Flushing Meadows?