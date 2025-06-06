Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Explodes in Defense of Coco Gauff Amid French Open Backlash

Coco Gauff can hardly catch her breath at the moment! The American sensation is into the summit clash of the French Open after a fine win over local star, Lois Boisson. Gauff took no time in dispatching the challenge of Boisson in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, to make it to her second Roland Garros final. However, not everything is going Gauff’s way despite her domination in the tournament. The American sensation has faced the wrath of some fans, who have been critical about her attitude on the court. It’s not the first time. Once, during a tournament in China, Gauff was told she had the mentality of a 5-year-old. “Honestly, kids have the best outlook on life. They are so positive and creative, so I’ll take it,” she had replied. Cut to 2024, and when a fan got brutal in his criticism of Gauff, Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, stepped in.

Ever since she caught the attention of the tennis world with her performances, Gauff’s on-and-off-court displays have been closely followed. While some have praised her efforts, a section of fans have also been critical of her. Earlier this week, one such fan wrote on Twitter, “She may not be the smartest, or the strongest, or the hardest worker, or the most consistent, or the most talented, or hit the best shots, or have the best mentality.”

However, Stubbs was left unimpressed by the fan’s criticism of Gauff as she felt that Gauff gave it her all on the court. Countering the fan, Stubbs replied with strong words, saying, “Well that might be the dumbest tweet ever. She works as hard as anyone. Shes VERY SMART, both on court & off, she’s arguably the best mover on tour, has the best backhand on tour & her first serve is one of the biggest serves in tennis AND she ABSOLUTELY has THE best mentality!”

Meanwhile, Gauff isn’t the only one to have faced such criticism from fans online. Even players like Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula have suffered from such instances where fans have criticised their performances despite the players giving their 100%. When it comes to online hate, Gauff has a simple policy. “I’m not entitled to read negative things about myself. Just as you’re entitled to write that, I’m entitled to block it.” And when it comes to X, this is what Gauff had to say. “They are, like, ‘You say anything, and she blocks.’ Yes, I do.’ I don’t want to see it, so bye.”

Let’s take a look at the unique approach Gauff has to dealing with such situations.

Coco Gauff is a champion at handling online criticism

The American sensation emerged onto the tennis scene after she defeated Venus Williams in her first Grand Slam match at the Wimbledon Championships. Boasting massive potential, people always expect her to perform at her best and win tournaments. While that is not always possible, Gauff has learned the art of dealing with her critics.

During an interview, she said, “I honestly think maybe just because of how I entered the scene – people are very critical of me. I take it as a compliment. Maybe they’re critical about people that they feel like can do better, so I just try to be better. I guess maybe another player would maybe do the same result as me, and I get crucified for it and they get applauded. When I win, I’ll be like, that’s going to be my clap back.”

With her dominating win over the local star Boisson, Gauff gets another shot at French Open glory. Back in 2022, she had reached the same stage but lost against Iga Swiatek in the summit clash. Up next, she will take on Aryna Sabalenka, with both players eying their maiden Roland Garros title.