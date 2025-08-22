Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Jokes About Missed US Open Payday: ‘Could Have Won a Million’

“I’m enjoying so much playing with you. It’s a pleasure for me to be by your side,” echoed Sara Errani as she and Andrea Vavassori etched their names into Flushing Meadows folklore, outlasting No. 3 seeds Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3, 5-7, [10-6] in a thrilling Arthur Ashe finale. Their back-to-back US Open triumph, paired with their Roland Garros crown, cemented them as a mixed-doubles force of destiny. But as the roars faded, talk of the staggering $1M prize pool stole center stage, with Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs stepping forward, delivering a heartfelt message to her onetime doubles star left to reckon with missed glory.

Rennae Stubbs lit up the internet recently with a throwback that sparked both laughter and nostalgia. Sharing a picture alongside her mixed doubles partner, Todd Woodbridge, the Aussie legend reminded the world of their 2001 US Open triumph. Stubbs, who also claimed the 2000 Australian Open mixed doubles crown with Jared Palmer, teamed up with Woodbridge to carve out a memorable career highlight.

Woodbridge, for his part, collected three US Open mixed doubles trophies with different partners. But with her trademark wit, Stubbs tagged her old partner and joked, “Hey Todd! We could have won a million if we had been born a few years later! 😂”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago US Open Feature, ex Spielerin Rennae Stubbs arbeitet als TV Kommentatorin *** US Open feature, ex player Rennae Stubbs works as TV commentator Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

And why shouldn’t the Aussie laugh through the disbelief? After all, the US Open has changed the game for mixed doubles in 2025. The tournament, presented by Vital Proteins, has been completely revamped with a Grand Slam trophy and an eye-popping $1 million prize for the champions. In a sport where mixed doubles has often been overlooked, the stakes have never been higher, and the echoes of what could have been for past greats like Stubbs and Woodbridge ring louder than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sixteen pairs lined up to chase that glittering prize, seven of them earning direct entry from their combined singles rankings while the rest battled through wildcards. This year’s winning duo pockets $1 million to share, an astonishing $800,000 jump from 2024.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

To put it in perspective, Wimbledon’s champions shared roughly $181,000, Roland Garros offered $142,000, and the Australian Open just $114,000. Even first-round losers in New York are guaranteed $20,000, while the finalists who fall short will still cash in $400,000. For legends of the past, it’s a bittersweet twist, an opportunity missed by a matter of years.

And yet, while the Aussie ace banters about missed fortunes, she hasn’t stopped casting her eye on the future. Stubbs, who once mentored Serena Williams, has now turned her attention to the WTA field at the US Open.

And her latest pick for glory? Well, let’s just say her backing might surprise a few and spark fresh debate as Flushing Meadows prepares for its grandest battle yet.

Rennae Stubbs makes bold 2025 US Open champion prediction

Rennae Stubbs has never been shy about calling it as she sees it, and her latest words lit up X. With the US Open now on the horizon, Stubbs didn’t hesitate to make her pick, and her confidence lay firmly with the Polish star. “@iga_swiatek looking really sharp in Cinci, for me goes in to the US Open as favorite. Obviously depending on what happens in the men’s final will determine the men’s but I’m leaning Jannik either way. All starts tomorrow in NYC with fan week, qualies etc! See u on @espn kids!” she wrote recently.

And why shouldn’t Iga Swiatek be the one to carry the crown chase? The road hasn’t been smooth. Before Wimbledon, she was fighting shadows, titleless since Roland Garros 2024. A stumble in Stuttgart against Jelena Ostapenko and a failed defense in Paris had whispers rising. Yet, true champions bend; they never break.

At Wimbledon, Swiatek clawed back her throne, reclaiming her fire with power and poise. She then stormed into the Cincinnati Open final, toppling Italian ace Jasmine Paolini, reminding the world that the old Iga had never left; she had only been sharpening her edge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as the US Open roars into view, the stage is set. Bright lights, heavy stakes, and history waiting to be written, it’s all there in the air of New York. Swiatek is no longer chasing form; she is chasing destiny.

So, the question remains: who are you backing under the blazing lights of Flushing Meadows? Let us know in the comments below!