Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Minces No Words at French Open as Controversial Call Leads Lois Boisson to Crucial Win

Unreal scenes at the Philippe-Chatrier! Just a couple of days ago, the 22-year-old French tennis player, Lois Boisson, who suffered an ACL injury before last year’s French Open, stunned everyone by taking down the world number 3, Jessica Pegula, in the QF by a three-set thriller. With that win, she became the third-youngest French player to reach the women’s singles QF at Roland Garros in the Open Era. What was her reaction after that match? “I’m not quite sure what to say, but playing on this court with this atmosphere was amazing, so thank you very much. I knew before the match there was a possibility [of an upset], but I knew it was going to be very, very tough.“ Talking about upsets, well, she created yet another historic moment in her career by reaching the SF of the 2025 French Open after defeating the teenage sensation, Mirra Andreeva, by 7-6(6),6-3. But a controversial call in that match seems to be now taking away the limelight from her incredible win. Recently, Serena Williams‘ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs also took a jibe at the French Open for the same!

Mirra Andreeva imploded after finding herself a 3-0 lead in the second set. The world number 361, Lois Boisson, who had taken the first set in a tie-break, won three games on the spin and then led 30-0 in the seventh game due to an error by her opponent. Venting out her anger, Mirra Andreeva took several steps forward before angrily hammering a ball into the stands with her racket. Seeing this, the Parisian crowd loudly booed and jeered Andreeva’s angry outburst. She was even handed a code violation for her behavior. Not only that but there was also a tense moment in this match when Lois Boisson was spotted stopping the play because she believed Mirra Andreeva’s ball was out.

Reacting to this moment, the umpire said, “She put her finger up, she stopped the point, that’s why I went down.” Then Andreeva replied, saying, “Yeah but the ball touched the line.“ However, the umpire disagreed, and at that point in time, it was like 15,000 people against the 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva inside the Philippe-Chatrier. Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, didn’t look pleased with this controversial moment.

She came up with a tweet, saying, “3-3 0-30 Andreeva got screwed. U clearly see the ball push the clay off the line. Mirra actually said to the umpire, ‘the clay went off the line‘ & she was right, there was another ball mark there & that’s the one the used to say out. WHEN ARE WE GETTING ELECTRONIC LINE CALLING!” Even last year, Alexander Zverev had highlighted a “frustrating” error, which he felt might have made a big difference in the final match against Carlos Alcaraz.

The Electronic Line Calling system has been a long time demand in the tennis world. Interestingly, the French Open is the only Grand Slam tournament that doesn’t use an electronic line-calling system. Seeing the umpire coming down and checking the spot, Coco Gauff’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert said, “I’m not a fan of umpires getting out of chair 🪑 obviously a must though, never understand why they don’t have linesperson come over to show exact mark they called, why they need asap electronic calks like every tournament 🏟️ this year.”

Other than this controversy, earlier in this match, Mirra Andreeva was also spotted complaining to the umpire that the crowd was being too noisy during her serves. Overall, it was the atmosphere was absolutely electric in this match at this iconic stadium. What did Lois Boisson say after this historic win, though?

Lois Boisson shares her thoughts about her win against Mirra Andreeva

Lois Boisson has now become the first player in the Open Era to reach the Women’s singles SF at the French Open as a wild card. “Lois, Lois” chants echoed inside the stadium, celebrating each of her points in this epic battle. With this win against Mirra Andreeva, she has now also become the youngest French semi-finalist in a women’s singles Grand Slam event since the Roland Garros 2025 tournament director Amelie Mauresmo in Wimbledon 1999. What are the other records she broke with her incredible win in the QF?

Interesting Fact: Lois Boisson is now also the third player since 1980 to reach the SF at their maiden women’s singles Grand Slam main draw appearance after Monica Seles (French Open 1989) and Jennifer Capriati (French Open 1990). She is also the first player outside the Top 300 of the WTA Rankings to defeat multiple Top 10 players in a single event since American legend Serena Williams, heroic in Chicago (1997).

Talking about her incredible performance throughout this tournament, former American tennis player, Sam Querrey, recently highlighted, ” A year ago, she suffered a serious knee injury, and today, she’s one of the best movers on tour..She’s a mix between Sam Stosur and Maria Sakkari. She’s strong, with huge leg muscles. She’s an incredible athlete. She has a good serve, a really strong forehand.“

Even Giles Simon said, “Loïs is pleasant to watch play. She stays true to her style. In my opinion, she’ll be able to adapt to other surfaces. When I watch her play, I don’t see her on fire. What she does is what she masters.”

But what was Lois Boisson’s reaction after this incredible victory against Mirra Andreeva? After this match, she said, “It was incredible to play in front of this crowd and to feel support like that. It was amazing, thank you.” Talking about her next crucial encounter against the world number 2, Coco Gauff, she added, “My routine won’t change, it’s been the same since the start of the tournament.”

Gauff is entering this tournament following her 6(6)-7,6-4,6-1 win against Madison Keys. Can she stop the dream run of this local star on Parisian clay in the SF?