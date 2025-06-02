Serena Williams’ Ex-coach Offers Gentle Advice After Madison Keys Halts Gritty French Open Push From American Prospect

All good things come to an end, it is often said. And so did Hailey Baptiste’s sensational French Open run. After putting on some thrilling performances earlier in the tournament, the American tennis sensation bowed out with pride after losing against her compatriot, Madison Keys, in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. Despite the defeat, it was a proud moment for Baptiste, having earned her best Grand Slam run. In the form of her life, Baptiste continues to rise and leave the tennis world impressed with her performances, including Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs.

Stubbs has been following the French Open closely and often commented on the thrilling performances from the players. On this occasion, she took to her official Twitter handle and praised Baptiste after she made it to the fourth round in Paris. Stubbs believed that Baptiste was always a star in the making, given her immense talent and potential.

Talking about it, she said, “Hailey has always had the talent. It was only a matter of time. She just had to believe in herself more and put the work in. Great to see her doing well. This one is getting interesting now.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The French Open was the perfect platform for Baptiste, given how her game is suited for the clay court. Moreover, she is putting on consistent performances tournament after tournament, and has risen to the 70th spot in the WTA rankings, her best ranking of her career so far. Baptiste’s French Open run was ended by Keys, who used all her experience to stop her compatriot’s giant-killing run. Hailey gave her all in the match but couldn’t overcome a player who is 17 years her senior. Subsequently, Stubbs also praised Keys for the composure shown in the match. She said, “Madison’s composure wins her so many matches these days. She would have lost this set by now a few years ago. Unbelievable FHs in that last game. And Hailey’s lack of focus in the big moments are showing now. Bad shot selections from her.”

However, Baptiste not only left Rennae Stubbs impressed with her performances but also Keys, who ended her dream run in Paris. During an interview, Keys was all praise for her opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Madison Keys hails Hailey Baptiste for impressive French Open run

Keys and Baptiste have faced each other three times before their French Open meeting, with Baptiste winning one match at the Citi Open in 2019. Thus, both players know each other’s game well,l and Keys was impressed with her opponent’s French Open run. Ahead of their meeting today, she praied Baptiste for her giant-killing run.

Keys said, “She has had some really great wins and is playing some really good tennis. I am not surprised. I have seen her growing up and I think she has had incredible talent the entire time. I am really happy for her to see all of the success that she is having, putting that all together and climbing up the rankings.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following her fourth-round finish at the French Open, Baptiste is set to further rise in the rankings and achieve her career-best spot. She is 58th in the live WTA rankings and would look to continue her consistent run in the upcoming tournaments. Meanwhile, Keys will next face Coco Gauff in the quarterfinal tomorrow.