Serena Williams Finally Breaks Silence on Surprise Venture Days After Cryptic Post

Even though Serena Williams officially stepped away from professional tennis in 2022, her calendar hasn’t exactly cleared up. She’s launched a children’s fashion line and created her own beauty brand, WYN Beauty. The 23-time Grand Slam champion also runs her investment firm, Serena Ventures. On top of all that, she’s a hands-on mom to her two daughters. Now, she’s adding yet another title to her packed résumé. And this one comes is extra special as it comes with another tennis icon: her sister, Venus Williams. Let’s find out what it is!

Serena Williams had been teasing something special on social media, dropping subtle hints that had fans speculating. During the 2025 French Open, she took to X and posted, “You don’t have to be perfect. Just unstoppable. 💪🏾 #JustGettingStarted.” That cryptic message set off a flurry of theories. Was it another business move? Another investment for women’s sports? Or something else entirely?

Now, the suspense is over. The iconic sisters have announced their latest project: a brand-new video podcast. On her Instagram story, the 43-year-old tennis icon shared her latest venture. Venus and Serena will co-host the show, which will feature conversations with “visionaries, creators, and rulebreakers passionate about shattering the status quo.” According to the official release, the series will give fans a front-row seat to their “playful banter and undeniable bond.”

Set to premiere this August on X, the podcast marks a new chapter in the Williams sisters’ long history of collaboration, both on and off the court. The show is being produced in partnership with Serena Williams‘ own Nine Two Six Productions.

Venus and Serena Williams are not just tennis icons—they’re global names whose influence extends far beyond the court. According to X, the sisters remain two of the most popular sports personalities on the platform, with fans spanning across generations and continents. Serena leads the numbers with 10.2 million followers, while Venus commands a loyal following of 1.6 million.

Interesting fact: Their upcoming video podcast will be hosted exclusively on X, adding to the platform’s growing library of original content. It joins shows like Khloé in Wonder Land, Khloé Kardashian’s weekly talk show, and expands X’s footprint in sports after its 2024 partnership with the WNBA, which livestreamed games and drew five million viewers.

The Williams sisters are no strangers to the spotlight. Serena holds 23 Grand Slam singles titles—the most by any player in the Open Era. Venus has won seven major singles titles. As a doubles team, they’ve been nearly unbeatable, winning 14 Grand Slam titles together and clinching three Olympic gold medals in women’s doubles.

Their popularity on X reflects their continued cultural impact. In 2025, Serena was named to Time’s list of the 100 most influential people. On average, she’s mentioned more than 5,000 times a day on X—around 25% more than NBA legend Michael Jordan, according to the platform.

While they’ve had a fierce rivalry on court, their bond as sisters has never wavered.

Venus Williams reflects on bond with Serena Williams amid on-court rivalry

They turned professional just a year apart, Venus in 1994 and Serena Williams in 1995, and were trailblazers from the start. Their impact was immediate, culminating in historic moments like becoming the stars of the first-ever primetime women’s final at the US Open in 2001.

In Grand Slam finals, Serena leads their head-to-head with seven wins in nine meetings. On seven other occasions, they faced each other earlier in major tournaments, with the winner going on to take the title four more times—three for Serena and one for Venus. Across two decades of competition, the 43-year-old tennis icon played a key role in halting 12 of Venus’ potential Grand Slam title runs.

Yet, competition never fractured their relationship. In a heartfelt 2016 essay for The Players’ Tribune, the 7-time Grand Slam champion opened up about what their sisterhood has always meant to her. She wrote, “Being the big sister meant that when my little sister made her professional debut, I became a lot of new things to her — her colleague, her competitor, her business partner, her doubles partner. But I was still, first and foremost, the one thing I had always been: her family. I was her protector — her first line of defense against outside forces. And I cherished that.”

Together, Venus and Serena changed the game, not just with their talent, but with their bond, their advocacy, and their relentless push for excellence. Their new podcast promises fans a closer look at that connection, a front-row seat to two legends. Will you be tuning in?