Serena Williams’ Historic American Milestone Has Elder Sister Venus Beaming

“Serena’s talent is so singular that it feels as if it dropped whole from the heavens, a dense, crystalline meteorite of athletic prowess and drive.” That quote was from tennis writer Elizabeth Weil, and honestly? She nailed it. Because how else do you describe Serena Williams? Three years retired, and still making headlines. Still being honored. Still inspiring not just the world but even her own sister, Venus. Let that sink in. You’ve got 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record in the Open Era. You’ve won on every surface, against every generation. And yet somehow, the people closest to you, the ones who’ve seen you day in and day out, are the most awestruck, like today.

Venus once said it best. “There’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness and that’s what Serena is the greatest ever.” That’s not just praise. That’s reverence from the elder sister to the younger sister. And now? Another milestone. Well, recently, Serena was officially named to the Class of 2025 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, alongside a legendary lineup including Allyson Felix, Gabby Douglas, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Bode Miller, and Coach Mike Krzyzewski. This induction, the first since 2022, raises the total number of honorees to 210 since the Hall’s founding in 1983. Venus felt that in every fiber of her being, and she let the world know.

On July 12, she posted a tribute on X, with a beautiful 4-photo collage. The top-left photo showed young Serena Williams and Venus laughing joyfully in matching tennis outfits. In the top right, Serena is seen lifting the Wimbledon trophy, with Venus standing proudly beside her. The bottom-left photo captured the two sharing a respectful handshake at the net after a match. And in the bottom right, the sisters are locked in a tight hug.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Venus captioned the post: “The biggest congrats to @serenawilliams on being inducted into the #TeamUSAHOF! Watching your hard work and determination has been the biggest honor. Proud of you today and every day, sis💕💪” Let’s not forget: Venus is a legend herself. She’s got 7 Grand Slam singles titles, and she still calls Serena her greatest inspiration. It’s not just Venus Williams celebrating Serena Williams; other legends across sports are joining in, recognizing her impact.

Olympic royalty salute Serena Williams’ historic honor

Even legends celebrate legends, and that’s exactly what happened when Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, reacted to the Hall of Fame news. After Team USA announced the Class of 2025 inductees, Phelps gave a warm shoutout via Instagram Stories, writing simply, “Congrats!!!” When someone with 23 Olympic gold medals takes a moment to recognize the class, which includes Serena Williams, it speaks volumes. Track icon Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in U.S. track and field history, echoed the sentiment. Calling the honor “incredible,” she said it was “humbling” to be inducted alongside Serena, Gabby Douglas, and Kerri Walsh Jennings, women she deeply admires.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The praise didn’t stop there. Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), emphasized that this Hall of Fame class isn’t just about celebrating athletic dominance. It’s about honoring the people and support systems who helped these champions rise. And in Serena Williams’s case, that includes her family, coaches, and especially her sister Venus, with whom she won three Olympic doubles gold medals, alongside her own singles gold in London 2012. Serena is also the only tennis player in history to hold a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

Looking ahead, the induction ceremony for the Class of 2025 will take place on July 12, 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The in-person event will feature moving tributes, acceptance speeches, and reunions among former Olympic teammates. It’s not just a ceremony; it’s a celebration of sporting greatness, legacy, and the once-in-a-generation athletes who shaped Team USA history.