Serena Williams’ Husband Makes Honest Admission as Olympia and Adira Leave an Unexpected Surprise

Can parenting truly be fun? To some, it’s arguable, yet Alexis Ohanian proves that where determination thrives, joy follows. Famous for his whimsical pancake-making ritual with daughter Olympia, the Reddit co-founder has built more than a social media following; he’s crafted a legacy of creativity wrapped in love. “It’s called the ‘Papa Tax.’ You don’t know about it? Now you do. Papa pays for the food, so he gets to snack as much as he wants. The job of the Papa is to provide and to snack off kids’ plates. We learned that at an early age,” he once said. Now, that tradition, and its Sunday Funday rhythm, has grown sweeter, as Serena Williams’ husband makes feelings clear after Olympia and Adira leave him a special surprise.

Just hours ago, Alexis Ohanian lit up Instagram with a tender snapshot, a pancake resting beneath two heart-stealing notes. His caption read, “I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” and the messages told why. One, scribbled with childlike pride, said, “For you. I made myself. I hope you like it!. I miss you and I love you, Olympia, Di Di.” The other carried a simple, pure sentiment: “to: papa from: Olympia and Di Di.”

But the sweetness didn’t end there. Ohanian himself slipped into the comments, confessing, “I started eating the pie she made me before the photo so I quickly wrapped it,” proving love tastes even better than it looks.

To be honest, Ohanian’s pancake mastery has evolved beyond a simple breakfast task into a celebrated family ritual that sparks joy far beyond the kitchen. What could have been ordinary mornings turned into cherished moments that captivated not only his daughters but also a growing social audience.

In a heartfelt conversation on Lingo’s Spike Sessions with his wife, Serena Williams, he peeled back another layer of this tradition.

When asked about their weekend staple, her quick reply, “Papa Pancakes” was no surprise. Yet Ohanian revealed its purpose ran deeper: “When Olympia was little and couldn’t really speak, I’d make alphabet letters in the pancakes for every letter in her name. I can’t take all the credit for her learning to read, but pancakes definitely played a part.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With pride, Serena declared, “Papa pancakes feeds and teaches you how to read.” The magic didn’t stop there. In May last year, their youngest, Adira Ohanian, joined the ritual, weaving herself into the same warm tradition. Now, what began as a father’s playful experiment has become a binding family habit, a legacy of creativity, connection, and love. And as this tradition flourishes, the sweetest reward he deserves.

