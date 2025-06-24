Serena Williams’ Husband Reveals Strict Ban for Olympia and Adira in Bold Parenting Stand

Tennis legend Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian often share valuable parenting lessons with their fans on social media. In 2018, during an interview with CNBC, Ohanian spoke about his biggest fear when it came to parenting their two daughters, Olympia and Adira. He said, “You see very quickly how quickly these kids gravitate towards [devices]. It’s amazing to watch, but it’s also a little scary.” They want their kids to get bored and to have limits on tech; hence, he said, “We’ll be regulating it pretty heavily.” In another instance, he spoke about the distracting nature of smartphones and suggested that parents could opt for “dumb phones“, which only have basic features like allowing parents to contact their children in case of any emergencies. Recently, he was seen speaking about yet another parenting rule and this time it was about handling social media.

In an IG reel, Alexis Ohanian highlighted a question by a fan who asked him for tips on how parents should approach social media usage with their kids. Replying to that fan, he said, “There is no one way to parent. But since you as for how I’m doing it. The answer is very simple, no social media. I’m not surprised by seeing a lot of governments now moving to ban social media use for pre-teens and teens. If everyone agress to not to be on social media, you don’t create that peer pressure, you don’t have that specter of FOMO and I think our kids especially our daughters end up having ,such healthier relationships.”

He further went on to add, “I do think it’s really important that we arm our kids with an understanding of just how fake and performative most of social media is. It’s sort of weaponizing the worst parts of youth culture and peer pressure, making it a situation game of likes and follows and not healthy. Y’all can get this done. You don’t need a government ban to ban it in your own house, and I highly recommend it. Not a bad place to start.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) Expand Post