Serena Williams’ Husband Revives Richard and Oracene’s Vision to Power His Big Bet

“Serena Williams is the prototype for how you can show women’s sports is and can be and should be on the same level as men’s,” Former Reddit co-founder and 23-time slam queen’s husband Alexis Ohanian previously said. His words were more than a simple gesture of admiration for his better half and a women’s tennis icon. Williams’ success has been one to marvel at, alongside her sister Venus – a 7-time major winner, especially when it comes to women’s sports grabbing eyeballs and becoming popular among the masses. And more popularity translates to more money, right? That’s what Ohanian just threw light on while citing a very interesting example of the Williams sisters’ parents and what made them passionate about turning their daughters into tennis pros in the first place.

After all, everything is driven by money in whatever field you can imagine. And sports is no different. But women’s sports has witnessed a slow-burning success for decades until it exploded a few years ago. Ohanian was conveying the same idea during a recent panel discussion while speaking about his own passion and objective to drive women’s sports to new heights. His efforts to elevate women’s soccer in recent years have been commendable thanks to investment in teams like Angel City FC. A few months ago, he also locked in a new deal, buying stake in Chelsea FC for $26.5 million. But according to Ohanian, it’s really taken a long time to see women enjoying the same treatment as men. Especially when it comes to getting paid huge figures.

Giving the prime example of tennis, courtesy his wife’s glory, he said, “Tennis is the one sport where you can find this pay equity.” But he underlined that figures like Billie Jean King really played huge roles in ensuring this equality. “Billy was the one who really fought for pay equity that created an environment so that Richard and Oracene would want to push their daughters into tennis because there was a chance of getting paid. It takes the sport itself to take those investments,” he added.

Shifting focus to soccer, Ohanian mentioned how there were failed attempts in the past to uplift the Women’s Soccer League, for years. But then “all of a sudden I show up and I’m like, ‘No, I want to invest millions and millions of dollars in a team that I know it’s going be worth more later.'” Given how Angel City FC was purchased last year by Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife, Willow Bay, for a whopping $250 million, it’s safe to say that Williams’ husband can walk the talk.

“None of these women are looking for a handout. They all understand that the broader business needs to justify those revenues and those salaries,” he added. Citing the example of the record-breaking $1 million transfer fee that Chelsea paid for Naomi Girma, Ohanian further explained how the business is growing and how things will be in an even better position ten years from now.

But it’s not just soccer where he’s focusing entirely. Ohanian has also contributed to driving female athletes to success through his unique initiative Athlos. His brainchild has got some of the biggest names from Track and Field like Gabby Thomas, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Marileidy Paulino. And guess what? Following in his footsteps, wife Serena has also begun investing more in women’s sports. In fact, she’s already a part of WNBA, the fast-growing billion-dollar franchise. How?

Serena Williams becomes co-owner of an upcoming WNBA team

WNBA, a franchise that is now worth $1.16 billion, is expanding at a rapid pace. By 2030, the organizers want to have a total of 18 teams competing for the coveted trophy. In fact, this year itself saw the debut of the Golden State Valkyries. Next year, another team will make its presence felt – the Toronto Tempo. And Serena Williams has a major involvement in it. How? The former WTA legend is Tempo’s co-owner.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Williams would join the WNBA with a stake in Toronto Tempo. It will be the first-ever team in the league’s history to be based outside of the United States. Back in March, Williams officially announced the news on her Instagram, with a clip. “New court, new game. 🏀 I am incredibly excited to join the @torontotempo as the team’s newest owner.”

The 23-time slam queen added, “This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry (Tanenbaum) and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

Moreover, she’s got key stakes in other women’s sports too. For example, she’s got a stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club (with Ohanian). Simply put, they both are making huge strides in pushing women’s sports forward. What do you have to say about this power couple’s amazing efforts? Let us know in the comments below.