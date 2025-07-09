Serena Williams’ Husband Shares Truth Behind the GOAT Praise That Drives His Biggest Purpose

“Serena Williams is the prototype for how you can show women’s sports is and can be and should be on the same level as men’s,” said the tennis legend’s husband Alexis Ohanian, on CNBC’s Squawk Box in July 2024. He knows what the 43-year-old has done in terms of revolutionizing the racket sport in two decades. The world is aware of that, he’s aware of that. But when it comes to making investments for the right causes, and successful ones, Ohanian’s the man to watch out for. Williams knows it well, especially after what her husband has done lately in boosting women’s sports through various initiatives. And she made it known to the world recently, showering praises on her beloved. So how did Alexis react to this ‘shoutout’ coming straight from the “GOAT”?

On July 9, Ohanian took to his X account and shared a clip where Serena was seen praising his investment skills. On a public forum, she began saying, “My husband Alexis Ohanian is I think the best VC investor there is to see what he’s done obviously with creating Reddit has been just remarkable” while adding “what he’s done for women’s sport, he started a whole movement of billions and billions of dollars that other people starting to invest because of what he did,”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the biggest moment of pride for Ohanian came, when Serena simply called him “the GOAT of investing for me to firsthand see what it takes to be great and that realm it’s priceless having an opportunity to work with the best and be the best will create and help you understand and be really good as well” Feeling absolutely joyous and proud of his wife applauding him, Ohanian simply wrote, “When the GOAT calls you the GOAT…”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After hearing amazing words from his better half, how could he remain behind? Ohanian made it clear that it’s actually Serena due to whom he’s been able to do what he’s done. Especially regarding the growth of women’s sports. “S says I’m the best investor — not for seeding ro, rippling, or flock — but for helping to kick off a movement to back women’s sports – truth is, being *married* to the best teaches you a lot about what greatness actually looks like 😉”s