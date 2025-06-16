Serena Williams’ Husband Stirs 6YO Tennis Controversy With Surreal Fan Encounter

It’s never a dull day when Alexis Ohanian pulls up in one of his quirky t-shirts. During the 2021 Australian Open, the Reddit co-founder was seen cheering for his wife, Serena Williams, wearing a t-shirt that said GREATEST FEMALE ATHLETE next to an image of the 23x Grand Slam Champion. The modifier ‘FEMALE’ was, however, crossed out. The gesture came shortly after a debate on the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ was reignited as Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title. It also came roughly two years after Ohanian had worn a D.A.R.E. T-shirt to one of Williams’ matches at the U.S. Open. And thanks to a chance encounter with a fan, the entrepreneur just took a trip down memory lane to that very day.

Just a few hours ago, Ohanian hopped on his X handle to share what happened. “Had a guy come up to me today to grab a selfie and he showed me a photo of him and his girlfriend dressed as me and my wife for Halloween a few years ago. Pretty surreal. I think it was me in my DARE shirt. That one did numbers. 🎃.” But wait. What made this D.A.R.E t-shirt turn heads?

You know those iconic D.A.R.E. t-shirts from the 90s, promoting the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program? They featured strong anti-drug messages encouraging kids to live healthy lives. D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) is an organization based in Los Angeles that provides police officer-led classroom lessons in schools to promote a drug-free lifestyle. Well, nearly 6 years ago, Alexis was wearing one of those iconic shirts for a very pointed purpose. His wife, the American tennis GOAT, Serena Williams, was battling Maria Sharapova at the US Open in 2019, and Ohanian chose that moment to make a silent, powerful jab. He kept his jacket buttoned up during the match.

Then, when Serena Williams struck her decisive blow and defeated Sharapova, Ohanian opened his jacket to reveal the ‘D.A.R.E.’ logo, triggering a social media storm, with many speculating that it was a dig at Williams’ opponent.

After her quarter-final defeat against Williams at the 2016 Australian Open, Sharapova was banned by the ITF for testing positive for meldonium—a drug that the Russian claimed she had been taking for a decade to address health issues. Initially handed a two-year ban by the, her punishment was later reduced to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport upon appeal. Making her return in April 2017, Sharapova fought back strongly, and by October 2017, she captured the Tianjin Open title.

That being said, Ohanian did what he did. And while one half of the internet gave him flak for that, the other half got behind him for being a great husband, which, all things said and done, he is.

Alexis Ohanian highlights the mutual understanding with Serena Williams

As their love story plays like a rich, powerful ballad, it’s clear that the entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams aren’t just a couple; they’re a force, a perfect blend of power, passion, and perseverance. “It helps that my wife and I both know what it takes to be successful and bring that mutual understanding, drive and relentless to the table.” These words from Ohanian’s 2019 Glamour essay illuminate a deep bond, a marriage forged in ambition, unity, and a shared hunger for greatness.

Serena, a queen of the court with 23 GS titles, isn’t just a dominant athlete; she’s a financial powerhouse, making her mark in fashion and venture investments. At her side stands Alexis, a tech giant and investor, having cultivated his empire from the ground up. Together, they redefine what it means to conquer the world, not separately but side by side, a perfect match made in the heavens of drive and discipline.

via Imago Source: Instagram/Serena Williams

But, how much does Ohanian support his wife’s journey to the greatest heights of tennis and life itself? His words cut deep and true: “At the end of the day, sometimes her career really does have to come first. I try to be the most supportive partner I can be and to have conversations with her about her career goals and what she can do to reach them. Most of my talks with Serena about her career have come from a place of ‘What do you want to be doing?’ or ‘Where do you want to be?’ and that’s not only in sport but in life.” His vow to be there, no matter what, underscores their unbreakable bond: a love anchored in understanding and encouragement.

And when it comes to Serena’s view on their connection, her words illuminate the power of their partnership too: “Alexis doesn’t dim my light, He puts me in the light, even if I don’t want to be. He pushes me to further points I never thought about.”

That, in a single sentence, encapsulates their story, a marriage not of competition, but of lifting each other higher, chasing greater horizons together! How do you think the stories of the power couple have influenced you?