Serena Williams Triggers Simone Biles In A Teasing Moment

There are few athletes in the world who’ve redefined their sports quite like Serena Williams and Simone Biles. Serena ruled the tennis court with a reign that’s yet to be matched, while Biles continues to raise the bar in gymnastics with each passing year. Beyond their individual greatness, the two share something even more powerful: a bond built on excellence, resilience, and a mutual understanding of what it takes to break barriers. And lucky for us, their friendship often plays out in the most delightful ways on social media.

In their latest exchange, Serena Williams gave fans a glimpse of her scenic getaway in Corsica, an island off the southern coast of France. Relaxing on a yacht with the stunning Bonifacio White Chapel in the background, the 23-time Grand Slam champion posted the view on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Adventure continues.” But the real fun started when she cheekily tagged Biles, adding, “Jealous? @simonebiles.”

Naturally, the Olympic gymnast had the perfect response. Reposting Serena’s story, Biles wrote, “girllllllll yes ❤️‍🩹😭” and followed it up with a playful warning: “you just wait 👊🏾”

The Serena Williams–Simone Biles friendship keeps serving gold, both on and off the court. Recently, the duo even hinted at the possibility of teaming up in a whole new way. Back in April, the two trailblazers attended the TIME 100 Gala at New York’s Lincoln Center after being featured on the prestigious list. It was a star-studded night, and the American tennis icon didn’t shy away from documenting it. She posted photos from the event with Scarlett Johansson and Simone Biles, but it was her caption for the gymnast that really got everyone talking.“The best part of my night was meeting my favorite #Avenger, Scarlett Johansson, and of course meeting my new doubles partner, Simone Biles,” Serena wrote in her Instagram post.

Biles played along, keeping the buzz alive. She dropped a cheeky comment under the post that read, “Coming soon to a court near you,” making fans wonder, was this just playful banter or a real teaser? So far, nothing’s come of it, but let’s be honest, we’d all be lining up to watch these two icons share a court.

This isn’t the first time the admiration between them has played out publicly.

When Serena Williams wrote a stirring tribute for Simone Biles

Their mutual support goes back years, and one of the most heartfelt moments came when Serena Williams gave a powerful shoutout to Simone Biles during a major milestone.

Back in 2019, when Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia started taking baby steps into the world of gymnastics, she tagged Biles in a post, writing that she hoped Olympia could learn from “one of the most decorated American gymnasts of all time.” That gesture wasn’t just fan-girling, it was a mother pointing her daughter to someone worthy of admiration.

And two years later, the tennis icon’s respect for Biles took the spotlight once again when she wrote a moving tribute for Biles in TIME’s 2021 list of the world’s most influential people. The annual list celebrates the most influential people of the year, and the combination of Biles’ athletic excellence and refreshing candor on mental health made her an obvious candidate.

“What she embodies truly reflects the endless potential of Black women,” she wrote. “I wish I had her to look up to when I was younger and trying to realize my dreams.”

Serena Williams ended her tribute with a powerful message that still resonates. “By living her truth so loudly and by championing mental health, she is setting new standards of beauty, strength and resilience, breaking down today’s image-obsessed stereotypes and encouraging others to do the same,” she wrote. “Simone is a shining example of what success looks like when you let go of what the world thinks and gather your strength from yourself … from your soul.”

Two icons, one sisterhood, and a whole lot of power, that’s the kind of friendship we can’t help but root for. Who knows? Maybe that doubles match isn’t just a dream after all.